Wayne State (1-1) defeated Shaw University (0-2) 30-22 in its home opener at Tom Adams Field Saturday night.
Redshirt junior running back Kendall Williams had a career high with 143 rushing yards to go along with two touchdowns. Williams also had 26 receiving yards coming from a team-high four receptions. Williams’ career night led to him being named the Blue Cross Blue Shield Player of the Game.
The Warriors controlled the game for most of the first half, going into halftime with a 13-0 lead.
A large part of their success could be credited to their work on the ground.
The Warrior defense was anchored by graduate student linebacker Matt Buschman, who forced and recovered a fumble on top of leading the team in tackles (9).
Redshirt sophomore kicker Griffin Milovanski made all of his three field goal attempts with the longest coming from 48 yards.
In addition to Williams’ performance, redshirt sophomore running back Myren Harris had a great game running the ball. Harris finished with 70 rushing yards, and he also added 18 yards on two receptions.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Josh Kulka led the Warrior offense to a clean game in which they had zero turnovers. Kulka finished 12-16 with 102 yards and a touchdown.
WSU finished with nearly 100 more rushing yards than Shaw University (254-160).
The Warriors will host their next football game against Wisconsin-La Crosse at Tom Adams Field this Saturday.
