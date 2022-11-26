Wayne State’s Sigma Gamma Rho Alpha Eta Chapter celebrated its 100 year anniversary with a Centennial Ball on Tuesday.
Alpha Eta’s Centennial Ball honors the sororities seven founders, said chapter President Ma’Talia Willis.
“We find this event to be of importance because 100 years ago our founders stood at racial, social, and class discrimination and overcame it all to create this organization,” Willis said.
The sorority began extensive planning for the event near the beginning of the semester, said member DaJa Nuckles.
“When it comes to planning events, there is always a wish it’ll be perfect, but in reality, it’s a great chance it won’t. With this event, roadblocks from the venue to decorations to the little things such [as] making a flyer, we eventually pulled everything together,” Nuckles said.
Chapter Vice President India Pleasant said the sorority ran into complications when attempting to secure event space on campus.
The ball was originally planned to be held in St. Andrew’s Hall, but the building has been closed for repairs until January 2023, Pleasant said. After bouncing between venue spaces in General Lectures, the group landed on Student Center Room Hilberry ABC.
The sorority welcomed Detroit influencer Myles Hardy, known professionally as Myles XDope, as its host for the Centennial Ball. Pleasant said Hardy is very involved with the Detroit community.
“Myles [has] been in the promotion, hosting, and speaking scene even for the Detroit [P]istons as well as sold out concerts. He is highly known in Detroit and involves Wayne State with every opportunity he sees,” Pleasant said. “Recently he collabed us with a book scholarship program that offers half off books to students as well as book scholarships.”
Alpha Eta also announced information regarding a $500 micro-scholarship provided by the chapter at the ball. According to the scholarship application, all WSU students are eligible to apply and must demonstrate community involvement.
Pleasant said the sorority worked hard to prepare this event.
“..this is the first time the educated ladies of Sigma Gamma Rho did [an] event like this — we wanted to give back and celebrate this very special once in a [lifetime] moment with our peers and community,” Pleasant said.
Nuckles said this event is not only to honor their founding, but to celebrate the growth of the sorority and what the future holds.
“I think it’s important to celebrate because 100 years ago, seven African American women made an organization for women who looked just like them to serve our communities, though a lot of the community didn’t want their help,” Nuckles said. “Not only to celebrate them for making this sorority, so I as well can be in it, but to have an organization to last this long and do nothing but grow is always something to celebrate.”
Katherine Stozicki is the news editor for The South End. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by KBVisualz Photography.
