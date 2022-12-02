The Wayne State School of Medicine Student Senate has designated a new student-study space for School of Medicine students through its latest initiative.
Located in Room 6E of the University Health Center and open 24 hours, the WSUSOM Senate and Dean’s Office held a reception on Oct. 17 to celebrate the new center.
WSUSOM Senate Executive President Cullen Hudson said the initiative was created in hopes to connect students with more resources.
“So there has been a consistent lack of student specific spaces at the School of Medicine, specifically for those who are in my clinical rotations, VMC or any of their locations. And faculty and students noticed that void,” Hudson said
The new space includes a meditation room, prayer room, several study rooms and on-call rooms for medical students who are doing rotations at the hospital site in the University Health Center.
WSUSOM Senate Ex Officio President Jenna Carter said she worked with other Senate members and students to receive as much input from medical students as possible.
“We sent out surveys to the whole student body — so explaining what the space was, and then asking them what would be the highest priority for them to have in that space,” Carter said. “…but then (we) also had open response forums for people to put input on what they would like (in the student space).”
The initiative has been in the works for over a year, Carter said. She said the space was initially brought to her by administration.
“I was approached by our Office of the Dean of the School of Medicine, and they kind of had this space that they wanted to renovate to meet students' needs for more study space, because that's kind of been a consistent ask and a concern by students,” she said. “So (faculty) really wanted to get student input and student leadership as that avenue to gather that input. So they reached out to me and we toured the space and kind of had initial ideas for it.”
First-year WSUSOM student Sara Naessig said she’s enjoyed the creation of the space.
“Whenever I have class or lab on campus, I always head over to UHC right after to go study,” Naessig said in an email to The South End on Nov. 23. “It has become a place where I can self-study in a private space, but also an area where I can collaborate with a lot of my classmates, especially with the whiteboards and computer outlets supplied in each room.”
Hudson said he hopes medical students take advantage of this new resource on campus.
“I just really want people to, like, make the most out of this. The space is for you. We really kind of took student asks and tried to implement the student perspective to try to make the spaces…(as) inclusive and as homey as possible…,” Hudson said. “But as it stands, I just really hope that you guys enjoy it and you make the most out of this.”
Ashley Harris is the managing editor for The South End. She can be reached at managingeditortse@gmail.com
Cover photo by Ashley Harris.
