The Wayne State Warriors football team is planning for a record-breaking year after last season’s subpar 2-9 season.
The Warriors tied Davenport and Northern Michigan for fifth place in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. This year, Head Coach Paul Winters is just celebrating his 19th year with the team.
Just a few years removed from his third GLIAC Coach of the Year award (2019), Winters said he notices something special about the team he has this season.
“They’re very close. We always stress a family atmosphere, and that’s very important, but this group personifies it,” Winters said. “They have really had a great attitude and a great camaraderie. Every day they’ve come out with the same kind of enthusiasm and we haven’t really had a down day from these guys yet.”
Perhaps the biggest takeaway from last year was the breakout season from redshirt freshman running back Myren Harris.
Harris was voted to the All-GLIAC First Team and won WSU’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
Heading into his sophomore campaign, Harris said he has his expectations set high.
“I wanted to get bigger and stronger so I could be impossible to tackle, but I also wanted to get faster on the field,” Harris said. “Last year I didn’t start until I think it was week seven or eight, and I still finished with 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns. Since I’m a full-time starter now, I want to finish with 2,000 plus and over 20 touchdowns.”
Considering what Harris did last year, it’s safe to say he’s well on his way to accomplishing whatever goal he sets.
Against Northwood in 2021, Harris set a new single-game rushing record with 327 yards on 20 carries. Those numbers also meant he demolished the record for yards per attempt (16.4), held by WSU Hall of Famer Joique Bell for over a decade.
“You never know when you’re going to break a record in a game, but I want to break that record again with this offensive line, because this offensive line is special,” Harris said.
Last season’s offensive line had its bright spots too, as they graduated two All-GLIAC lineman in Lane Potter and Landin Mitchell. With two important pieces of the offensive line gone, younger players like redshirt sophomore tackle Tyler Schompert are trying to help bring the unit together.
“We mostly worked on being closer together as a group because last year there were individual things going on and not everyone was close,” Schompert said. “This year we worked on always talking together. Every single week we tried to talk about what’s going on, being closer as a family and a group because I feel like that would help us more if we’re always open with each other.”
Nowadays in football, almost everyone's attention floats to the offensive side of the ball. However, Winters thinks his team’s identity will begin with defense.
“I think we’re going to play great defense,” Winters said. “Our defensive line is deep and talented, and it’s the same for the linebackers. We’re somewhat young in some of the secondary positions, so they’ll have to grow up.”
On Sept. 3, WSU will travel to Slippery Rock, PA, for its first matchup of the season. Other than a win, Winters said he will be looking for his team to step up to the challenge.
“Slippery Rock is really an explosive offensive football team, so I think that’s a big challenge for our defense,” Winters said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing our defense step up and just be a dominant football team. If that happens I think it changes the way you look at us.”
Given how last season went, their measurement for success this year could be different for everyone, but Winters had a macrocosmic perspective.
“If we had a successful season that means we accomplished all of our goals, which I’m not going to tell you (what those goals are), but it means that we’ve shocked the world,” he said.
Ronnie Martin is the sports editor for The South End. He can be reached at sportstse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Jackson Meade, multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
