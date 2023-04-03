Wayne State’s Student Senate is holding elections for the 2023-24 academic year and students are invited to vote for the candidates of their choice by Thursday evening.
First-year psychology honors major Dhruval Bhatt was selected by Senate to fill a vacant seat on Feb. 6 and is running for re-election as a member at large.
He said he jumped on the opportunity to apply after receiving the email about vacant seats because he had positive leadership experiences previously and wanted to seize the opportunity to get involved.
Bhatt is from Gurnee, Illinois, where he graduated from Warren Township High School.
He previously held leadership positions on the National Honor Society, the Science Olympiad team and the Northern Area for Future Business Leaders of America Illinois. He also created Eduhacks, a local competition for students and underrepresented students to learn about STEM and business.
Bhatt said he sees leadership roles as opportunities to learn and help others.
“Leadership is not about telling people what to do, but rather listening,” Bhatt said. “Whenever you think about a leader, you think of some authoritarian figure, but that's not what a good leader is. A good leader is the one that is able to amplify other people's voices.”
Bhatt said he has had positive experiences getting involved in undergrad research and wants to improve and raise awareness for those opportunities.
“I was very fortunate that I had the past experiences and cold emailing professors, but I still want that expansion,” Bhatt said. “I want to help improve the research connection. I think it is important for students to see students like themselves doing and getting involved, or they don't know the opportunities that exist.”
As a lacto-vegetarian, Bhatt said he wants more options for everyone with similar dietary restrictions.
“Being on Student Senate, I am able to go (to dining) and be like ‘Hey, what are you having problems with?’ ‘Are we having supply chain issues?’ ‘Were we not able to get that or are we having staff issues?’" he said. "(I want to) try to help create implementation from both what the students are having issues with while understanding what the dining hall is having problems with.”
Bhatt is currently collaborating with WSU Dining as a member of the Justice Equity Diversity and Inclusion Senate committee; one project includes adding more information on labels for the served food about ingredients, allergy information and indicating if certain food is halal.
Overall, Bhatt said he hopes to represent the entire student body, especially students like him who are from out of state, live on campus, major in psychology or are going into pre-med.
Senator at large and Chair of the Mental Health Project Group Sheva Khaimov said while Bhatt joined late in the term, he made an effort to volunteer himself for events frequently.
“This ability to step up, make connections and work with your team members, especially since it might have been intimidating coming into an established team, is an amazing quality,” Khaimov said.
Outside of Senate, Bhatt said he conducts psychiatry research with the School of Medicine and is a mentor for Jerry L. White Center High School’s FIRST robotics team.
“These kids inspire me,” Bhatt said. “They're doing things I would struggle with, and with all their setbacks, they're still able to do that. I'm very fortunate that I can help them build a robot and learn STEM skills.”
Khaimov said that Bhatt’s involvement on campus makes him a great resource for others on campus because of his unique perspective.
“Dhruval is very kind and willing to participate, which is so important for Student Senate,” Khaimov said. “He jumped into the Student Senate term without hesitation and is always providing suggestions in areas such as the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, research opportunities on campus, and the food quality on campus.
With his current term ending in May, Bhatt said he has decided to run for re-election.
“It (campaign season) is a wonderful time to understand what the needs are…I want them to know who I am and what I stand for. But I also want to know what they're looking for out of a candidate for Student Senate and hopefully that will make me better ready for hopefully next year.”
Campaigning to be a member of Student Senate’s 2023-24 term began on March 20 and the election ballot will be available virtually from Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. to Thursday at 5 p.m. Results will be announced by 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Natalie Davies is the news editor for The South End. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Wayne State Student Senate.
