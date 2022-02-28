Several students are reporting food poisoning-like symptoms after consuming food at Towers Café this month.
After multiple reports of uncooked food and resulting sickness in Towers Café, some students across campus are re-evaluating their meal plans and voicing anger with Wayne State Dining Services.
Jamal Norman, a freshman Chatsworth Suites resident, said he was served two raw hamburgers on Feb. 13 and the experience left him with gastrointestinal issues.
“Mid-eating I noticed that the burger I was served was bloody raw so I quickly showed the cook and threw it away,” Norman said. “He made me another one. I ate it and once again noticed the burger was bloody raw. Within 30 minutes I felt severe sharp stomach pain and was nauseous.”
Director of Residence Life Nikki Dunham and Campus Health Center Chief Nursing Officer Tori Grant sent an email on Feb. 23 addressing the concerns. According to the email, student reports of acute gastrointestinal issues could not be traced to a common food source and was most likely a virus circulating among residents of one floor of the building.
WSU Dining Services did not respond to multiple requests for comment by The South End.
Brooklyn Rathbone, a junior Yousif B. Ghafari Hall resident, said she experienced bad indigestion for one day after eating macaroni and cheese at Towers Café on Feb. 11. Rathbone said she experienced another issue on Feb. 13.
“I had ordered a burger and noticed it wasn’t cooked all the way, super pink inside, so I promptly tossed it in the bin after one bite,” she said.
A Towers Residential Suites resident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to her status as a WSU employee, said she became ill after eating macaroni and cheese at Towers Café on Feb. 11.
“Not long after I ate it, about 10 to 15 minutes, my stomach started hurting really badly,” she said. “I was in the bathroom for around 15 to 20 minutes after that and my stomach hurt so bad that I thought I was going to vomit from nausea and pain. It was truly one of the worst experiences of my life.”
Camron Baker, a sophomore Towers Residential Suites resident, said that he was disappointed to hear of the allegations due to the cost of meal plans.
“It's disheartening to know that the food some kids pay an exorbitant amount of money for is making them sick,” he said. “Kids and their parents break their bank accounts and wallets to make sure the kids have a sufficient meal plan.”
The anonymous student said inconsistency with the quality of food at Towers Café has made it difficult to anticipate what to expect.
“It's not realistic to think that we'll be getting five-star meals but I shouldn't have to worry about getting sick after eating at one of the only options I have since I don't have the money to be eating out each night,” she said.
Rathbone said she initially felt like her situation was unique, so she chose not to report it to WSU Dining Services.
“I figured it was a one-time thing before I heard about how many other people were actually getting sick and having issues with the cafe,” she said.
Norman said he informed multiple employees at Towers Café about his experience but their lack of response concerned him.
“Not only are people getting food poisoning from eating here (Towers Café), but they also seem to not really care as they haven’t changed a thing,” he said. “I’m definitely worried about the situation repeating itself.”
Norman said he will not be purchasing a meal plan next year after this experience.
Baker said he has many meal swipes left on his account but is hesitant to use them now.
“Hearing about the horror stories and the lackadaisical response to the food poisoning breaks my heart,” he said. “Kids shouldn't be bending over backwards to pay for food that just makes them sick.”
Amelia Benavides-Colón is the news editor for The South End. She can be reached at hd4634@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
