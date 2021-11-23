In an email to the campus community Monday, College of Nursing Dean Laurie Lauzon Clabo addressed COVID-19 safety over the upcoming Thanksgiving break.
The Campus Health Committee is concerned that rising COVID-19 cases in Michigan could result in changes to Wayne State’s campus operations, Clabo said.
“(But) as the cooler weather moves more of our gatherings indoors and we prepare for holiday travel, it is more important than ever to continue our vigilance,” she said.
Clabo said Michigan’s COVID-19 positivity rate is at 16.9%, the highest in the nation. For the Detroit region, the 10-day positivity average is 7.2% and WSU’s campus is at a 6.42% positivity rate.
Michigan leads the nation in COVID-19 spread, with up to one in 10 cases nationwide being from the state, according to the Detroit Free Press.
In reaction to the rapidly rising cases, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a face mask advisory for all residents over the age of two on Friday.
“The increases in case counts, percent positivity and hospitalizations have us very concerned,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said in the announcement. “We are issuing the face mask advisory…to help (Michiganders) protect their friends, their families and their communities by wearing a mask in indoor settings.”
Taking rising COVID-19 cases into consideration, Clabo said students must exercise caution when celebrating Thanksgiving.
“As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, COVID-19 cases across the state continue to climb," she said. “In the meantime, the best protection is to get vaccinated and follow all health and safety guidelines.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the safest way to celebrate is to get vaccinated, wear a mask, avoid crowded indoor spaces and gather outdoors when possible. Those who plan to travel should follow CDC guidelines.
“Wayne State has responded admirably throughout this pandemic and set itself up as a model for other institutions to emulate. That is all due to the diligent response of our Warriors,” Clabo said.
WSU’s Thanksgiving break begins on Wednesday and classes will resume on Monday.
Amelia Benavides-Colón is the news editor for The South End. She can be reached at hd4634@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
