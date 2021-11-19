Wayne State’s men's basketball came up big in the closing seconds of Wednesday’s game to secure their first win of the season over Lewis University at the WSU Fieldhouse, with a score of 68-66.
The Warriors were coming off of a loss of 59-50 to Ashland University on Nov. 12.
A coaching change occurred shortly before the game began.
Director of Athletics Rob Fournier announced on Wednesday afternoon that former Head Coach David Greer had retired from his position.
In the statement, Greer said the circumstances were impromptu, but he decided this was the best decision for himself.
“Thanks to all my colleagues and administrators that continue to push the athletic department forward every day,” Greer said. “The timing is not the best, but I always told myself that whenever I wake up and the passion was not there, it was time to do something else.”
E.J. Haralson was appointed interim head coach for the rest of the season, according to the statement.
Redshirt fifth year guard Brailen Neely said players and coaches were confused when they heard the news.
“We had a coach switch right before the game, so everybody’s heads were everywhere,” Neely said.
It was a tight game the entire way through, with both teams going back and forth. The Warriors and the Lewis Flyers traded the lead eight times and matched each other's score 12 times throughout the night.
Going into the second half, the Warriors were down 28-30 to the Flyers and had trouble at times finding the open man against the Flyers’ zone defense.
Haralson said reversing the ball against the Flyers made it difficult for the Warriors’ guards to find the open man inside.
“Ball reversals were tough because they were bringing their forwards up high so it was hard (be)cause guys were a little stagnant, those post guys were in the passing lanes, but we just had to let our guards know that the middle was open, and still get in gaps, and look in the middle,” Haralson said.
The Flyers’ zone defense helped them get 22 points off turnovers and 17 fast break points, often putting the Warriors on their heels.
However, the Warriors were successful in attacking the paint all night, outshooting the Flyers inside by a margin of 34-30. The Warriors also bested the Flyers in second chance points 14-10.
Haralson said the Warriors’ height helped give them an advantage inside, which aided them in rebounding.
“This is probably one of the bigger teams that we’ve had, and we know that against the zone there's plenty of rebound opportunities,” Haralson said. “I thought our guys did a great job of just competing and going out and there and pulling down the boards.”
As the game crept into the second half, Neely kept the Warriors in it with sharp shooting from beyond the arc, making 50% of 3-pt shots on the night. In addition, he led the team in scoring, with 22 points.
Haralson said Neely was crucial in securing the win for the Warriors.
“Brailen made some incredible outside shots, but I thought it really was a collective effort, everybody did what they were supposed to do, so we just gotta keep it going,” Haralson said.
However, Neely scored the final basket. He jumped through the air and snatched the ball for a defensive rebound. After driving it down the floor, he got an open look in the lane and scored off of a layup.
Neely's score put the Warriors up 68-66. The Flyers attempted a half court shot with three seconds left in the game, but the ball bounced off the backboard, resulting in a Warriors victory.
Haralson said this was the perfect moment for Neely.
“It was beautiful, that was beautiful, because so many times he’s pulling it out and he’s looking for advice, and he kind of just took it upon himself,” Haralson said. “It was almost like all the stars were aligned. He's on the left side of the floor, he’s left-handed, Avery (Lewis) was right there, created an opening for him and then it was a good shot for him.”
Neely said the Warriors want to continue this momentum as the season progresses and secure more wins.
“Feels good, we expect good things this year, so it was the first of many we feel, but we’re just gonna try and keep it in a groove and keep going,” Neely said.
David Carter is the sports editor for The South End. He can be reached at gq1784@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by WSU Athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.