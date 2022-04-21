Wayne State Students for Justice in Palestine held its annual Palestine Awareness Week during the week of March 28.
The week began with a discussion on Israel’s separation wall, included an embroidery workshop and a bake sale, and ended with Palestinian Culture Night.
Sherin Shkoukani, WSU alumna and former president of SJP, said the week showcases Palestinian identity and raises awareness of Israel’s oppression of Palestinians.
“The point of this week is to spread accurate knowledge about the occupation and the struggles Palestinians face,” Sherin Shkoukani said, “while also teaching people the rich long lived Palestinian culture that continues to thrive, even through an ethnic cleansing.”
Ayah Shkoukani, WSU alumna and former vice president of SJP, said the first event, World Without Walls, aimed to educate students on Israel’s separation wall in the occupied West Bank. The event was held on March 28 in Student Center Room Hilberry B.
While Israel views the wall as needed for security, it has encroached upon Palestinian land and prevented Palestinians from accessing social services, schools and farmland, according to Al Jazeera.
“We just explained what the apartheid wall is that is separating the borders between occupied Palestine and Israel,” Ayah Shkoukani said. “We looked at the different Palestinian and Israeli populations and the differences in the rights that they have.”
The event included an interactive component that showed participants visual representations of segregation faced by Palestinians, said SJP President Rashid Mossallam.
“We also did kind of like a game that actually portrayed that (segregation). We handed out different rules and regulations that segregated people from the different regions in Palestine,” he said, “and we started naming off things that they could do and things that they couldn’t do, and if that thing applied to them then they would step forward…It really shows how segregated Palestinians are.”
The second event of the week was a tatreez workshop, held on March 29 in Student Center Room Hilberry EF. Tatreez, a traditional Palestinian embroidery style, has been an integral part of Palestinian culture for generations.
Sherin Shkoukani said the workshop taught attendees about the embroidery style and its significance to Palestinians.
“A tatreez workshop was another event, the event covered Palestinian embroidery (tatreez) and taught the audience how it is a form of resistance against apartheid, the historical significance and how it became commercialized due to capitalism, fast fashion and Zionist colonialism,” Sherin Shkoukani said. “Those who attended were able to learn how to embroider as well.”
The week continued with a bake sale fundraiser on March 30 in the Student Center. The funds raised provided meal support for Palestinian refugee camps in Jordan during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Ayah Shkoukani said.
The week ended with Palestinian Culture Night, an event held in collaboration with the SJP chapters at Oakland University, University of Michigan and UM-Dearborn on March 31 at the UM campus.
“We all came together in an event in Ann Arbor actually, and we first discussed what Palestine Awareness Week was, the history of it, and brought up a little bit about BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) and that movement,” he said.
The event featured food and entertainment and served as a fundraiser for refugees.
“We had a dinner, and then we had a comedy show featuring Majdy Fares,” Mossallam said. “We did a little Dabkeh performance as well, we had Mawtini Dabkeh Troupe come out and they performed the cultural Palestinian dance, which is Dabkeh.”
Sherin Shkoukani said the week was a success, with SJP raising over $5,600 for the Palestinian refugees.
“We covered the cost of 100 food packages, provided extra meat and covered the cost of an iftar dinner for children of refugee camps during the month of Ramadan,” Sherin Shkoukani said. “Goods were distributed amongst several refugee camps.”
Sherin Shkoukani said a combination of fundraising and raising awareness is needed to support Palestinians.
“As a student-led organization, I would say we did an amazing job raising a good amount of money in such little time. But it takes more than just money to help Palestine,” Sherin Shkoukani said. “We have to continue to educate people around us on the occupation and using the correct terms when speaking on the occupation. It’s not an issue, it’s not conflict, it’s an ethnic cleansing.”
Ayah Shkoukani said she believes Palestine Awareness Week is important for Palestinians in diaspora to embrace their heritage and introduce it to those around them.
“Something as simple as education or work is something very difficult for Palestinians to obtain. So having these events is important for the students to fully understand what is happening there,” Ayah Shkoukani said. “But also, our cultural events, it’s nice for Palestinians to express our culture and to be proud of it because a lot of Palestinians in Palestine are not allowed to do that.”
Katherine Stozicki is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at hg8319@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
