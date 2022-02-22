Wayne State Student Disability Services resumed on-campus programming during the fall 2021 semester.
SDS was moved to virtual operations when the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to a March 12, 2020 announcement by former provost Keith Whitfield.
Interim Director Cherise Frost said SDS continued monitoring students when classes switched to the virtual format.
“We did well, staying connected with our students during the pandemic, we increased our digital imprint, by doing virtual check-ins weekly,” she said. “We found that for our returning students, who came back in fall 2021, that really helped them stay connected with us, and helped them want to return.”
Frost said SDS is designed to provide academic adjustments for students with disabilities.
“We have an interactive discussion with them each semester to go over what their courses are, in comparison to what their limitations are, and then we put in place some accommodations that will help support them throughout their time here away,” Frost said.
WSU resumed in-person classes in the fall 2021 semester. One of the biggest challenges during the transition was that some students who previously attended only virtual classes had trouble adjusting, Frost said.
“We did have a large group of people who, for the first, their first year at Wayne State, they were apart from us,” Frost said. “And so helping them find us and helping them feel comfortable in our space, like most students have become accustomed to, was a little difficult, because it was just new.”
SDS Disability Specialist Ryan Wiseman said that while running meetings online and through email during the pandemic has allowed SDS staff to reach out to more students, there is a disconnect that allows some students to fall through the cracks.
Wiseman said the issues begin when students apply for accommodations with SDS.
Students applying for SDS support are supposed to bring documentation of their disability to a meeting with a disability specialist to create their accommodation letter, Wiseman said. However, SDS began taking accommodation letter requests via email, in addition to the normal appointments, due to high demand.
“What we're now realizing is that you lose a lot of personal contact and that one-on-one work that's really valuable, developing rapport and relationships with students and actually getting to the core of their needs,” Wiseman said. “So we're working to re-implement that personable component of what we do so it's not just sort of this series of emails, but, obviously we kind of still have to be flexible on the way we're navigating everything ‘cause, you know, the world is still kind of crazy.”
Senior marketing major Bella Barrie said she has been getting accommodations from SDS since the beginning of the fall 2021 semester. Barrie started using SDS services due to how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted her success as a student.
“Compared to my previous semesters, it started out okay but then I dipped a little more than I thought I would,” Barrie said. “I am a pretty good academic student, and yes my courses were getting harder, but I found it much harder to function as a student. When I expressed this to my therapist, she suggested I talk to SDS on campus to see what they could provide.”
For students interested in getting support, the most challenging part is reaching out for it, but the support given more than makes up for that initial effort, Barrie said.
“When I went through the intake process I was really nervous, however, everyone that I spoke to was very nice and when I didn't understand something they would explain it to me without making me feel dumb,” she said.
Barrie said the accommodations that she receives include professors recording lectures and the permitted use of an emotional support animal.
“Both of my accommodations are really helpful to me,” Barrie said. “My ESA (Emotional Support Animal) is very helpful with helping me stick to a schedule and recording lectures is really helpful when my disability doesn't let me attend class. When I was speaking to the office about getting accommodations they told me, ‘We are going to do our best to make you successful here, we work through these things with reasonable accommodation.’”
Frost said that before the shift to virtual learning, the number of students who would take accommodated tests in the SDS offices averaged around 1,500 a semester. However, after the transition only a small fraction of that number came in person for the tests.
“This past fall, we saw a dip in the amount of accommodated exams we administered,” Frost said. “I see that as a reflection of some people being uncomfortable with being back in person, so they may have elected to take online classes.”
Frost said that SDS would like to increase the number of students coming in person to their office this semester.
“So it would be great to be back to what was normal in the past and see a lot more foot traffic here,” Frost said. “So I guess we'll see by the end of this term, if we meet that goal, but I'd like to see us being able to put that in person support pack in place a bit more in regard to the number of (accommodated) tests we administer.”
Students can apply for support from Student Disability Services by setting up an appointment online, going to the SDS office on the first floor of the Undergraduate Library or by calling 313-577-1851.
Brendan Mears Connery is a contributing writer for The South End. He can be reached at gx6433@wayne.edu.
Photos by Brendan Mears Connery.
