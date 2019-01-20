The Warriors men’s and women’s swim and dive teams wrapped up their season against Findlay University Jan. 18 at the Matthaei Natatorium.
Both teams posted victories. The men’s team won 171–103, and the women’s 157–126.
Before the meet, both squads participated in Senior Night festivities as the teams recognized their nine seniors.
In the first event of the night, the women’s 400-yard medley, WSU’s A-relay team — comprised of senior Lezlie Bueno Estrada, junior Ashlen Michalski and sophomores Jia Yi Koh and Haley Groteler — placed first with a time of 3:54.68.
WSU’s men’s 400-yard medley relay team, comprised of seniors Dima Drobnych and Rasmus Olsen and juniors Sasha Palazzo and Ryan Katulski broke the previous pool record of 3:21.70, by posting a time of 3:18.36.
Another pool record was broken in the 400-yard freestyle relay, as Palazzo, Olsen, Katulski and sophomore Franz Mueller swam a 3:02.87 (the previous record was 3:04.32).
After the meet, head coach Sean Peters said he was pleased with how the team performed in its final meet at the Matthaei this season.
“I think the team did amazing tonight,” Peters said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better day. With it being Senior Night, I think there was a vibe in the air that was just incredible.”
Peters also recognized the efforts of Olsen and Drobynch as they broke pool records in the relays and in their individual races as well.
Olsen broke the 100-yard butterfly pool record of 48.86 with a 48.18 swim, and Drobnych eclipsed the previous 100-yard backstroke record by posting a time of 49.93.
Overall, the men’s team broke six pool records, with Drobnych accounting for three of the new pool marks.
Bueno Estrada said she was happy to experience Senior Night with such an amazing team and was proud of swimming her best time of the season in the 100-yard freestyle, posting a time of 53.81.
“I’m so sad about this being my last meet (at Matthaei), but I’m happy with my results (tonight),” Bueno Estrada said.
Bueno Estrada also posted first-place finishes in three races, including posting the top spot in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle.
The swim and dive teams will shift their focus to preparing for the GLIAC Championship Feb. 20-23 at the Robert F. Busbey Natatorium in Cleveland, Ohio.
Cover photo by Susana Hernandez
