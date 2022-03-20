Wayne State campus residents are navigating another year of life on campus amidst the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2021-22 academic year.
In-person campus activities returned on Feb. 1, following a month of virtual operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some students said they felt added anxieties and pressures when returning to their classes and residence halls.
In the fall 2021 semester, Wayne State’s Office of Housing & Residential Life welcomed students to campus housing with new Campus Health Committee guidance to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Campus residents were required to get COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, and wear face masks inside campus buildings throughout this academic year. Face masks will now be optional except in classrooms and laboratories, according to new Campus Health Committee guidance.
Director of Residence Life Nikki Dunham said she saw a decline in the student resident population in the fall 2021 semester compared to prior semesters.
During the fall 2021 semester, occupation was 63% with 2,350 residents, compared to the fall 2019 semester, when occupation was about 95%, with 3,300 residents. Occupation was 40%, with less than 2,000 residents, for the 2020-21 academic year.
Campus residents had the option of choosing Chatsworth Suites for housing this academic year. The building was closed in May 2019 for renovations and due to the pandemic it didn't reopen until August 2021, Dunham said.
Dunham said that the renovations were a collaborative development with the First Year Residential Experience, New Student Orientation, Study Skills Academy and the Dean of Students Office.
“Students are excited to be living in a state-of-the-art facility with brand new amenities,” Dunham said. “Chatsworth now offers suite-style housing, whereas it was previously apartment style housing.”
In December 2021, Chatsworth Suites’ residence life team held a resident focus group to allow campus residents to share their thoughts on the newly renovated building.
“They shared with us that they’ve loved living with other first year students and having greater access to important campus resources that aid in their student success,” Dunham said.
Sophomore political science major Nikki Alvarenga said living on campus has been a challenging experience.
“Since I’ve never been away from home like that, I do enjoy being independent and the convenience of being close to things,” Alvarenga said.
Alvarenga said restrictions to the guest policy was the most challenging adjustment. Guests are currently allowed regardless of vaccination status and must complete the Guest Campus Screener.
“So for the first two weeks of January we could not have guests who didn’t live on campus, so if they didn’t live in other dorms they could not come over,” Alvarenga said. “That did bother me but I understood because of the COVID cases."
Towers Residential Suites resident advisor Isabelle Bazzy said it has been difficult building friendships. However, because resident advisers are allowed to have indoor events of 15 people and outdoor events of 30 people, it has gotten better, she said.
“Especially with Wayne (State) being a commuter school, the on campus activities are what draw the people into the campus,” Bazzy said. “I definitely try to do the in-person activities, and just talk one on one with people to get to know them.”
Bazzy said she believes having mostly virtual learning in the 2020-21 academic year changed how students interact.
“At our (dorm) events and stuff people don't want to engage and are actually more prone to anxiety and depression,” Bazzy said.
Alvarenga said she also experienced mental health challenges during the pandemic.
“The pandemic has created a social anxiety for me, seeing so many people,” Alvarenga said.
This is a common issue among resident advisors, Bazzy said.
“The other RAs and I have a great connection because we all deal with it, so they are the only people we can really talk to about (it) because they will understand what I’m going through,” Bazzy said.
Dunham said the residence life team works hard to build a sense of community in the dorms.
“We are taking steps to ensure that residents are aware of opportunities to engage with their communities safely, both in person and virtually,” Dunham said. “Connections are being made through GetInvolved, building newsletters, individual meetings between RAs and residents, and traditional activities to name a few.”
Andrea Meza is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at gi0198@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
