Wayne State men’s basketball dropped their fourth game this season against their rival, #13 Grand Valley State University, in a 70-63 loss at the GVSU Fieldhouse Arena on Saturday.
It was a game similar to many others in WSU’s current season, an impressive first half followed by a second-half that left more to be desired. Interim Head Coach E.J. Haralson said the Warriors did not capitalize on their opportunities near the end of the game.
“We didn’t make plays late in the game,” Haralson said. “I thought we played hard enough to give ourselves a chance, but we just couldn’t stop their (GVSU’s) execution. We just missed too many layups down the stretch.”
In the opening 14 minutes of the game, the GVSU Lakers and Warriors traded the lead back and forth 10 times. However, some cracks were already starting to show for WSU at that time. Redshirt fifth-year guard Brailen Neely committed two turnovers, which led to two successful layups for GVSU.
Neely later ended the game tied for the second-most turnovers in his WSU career, with eight turnovers. Haralson said Neely was disappointed with his own performance.
“I don’t know why he struggled. If I did, I would have tried to help him,” Haralson said. “I think, sometimes, he’s so unselfish that he may pass up a scoring opportunity. He was upset about his play today, but I thought, considering the physicality and being on the road, I told him not to beat himself up too much.”
Despite some early mistakes from the Warriors, they went on a 15-4 run to end the first half. Amidst some costly takeaways, Neely dealt passes to his teammates as he finished the half with five assists. Most notably, with 1:48 left in the half, Neely found sophomore forward Mike Robinson open for a three-pointer, which gave WSU a 31-23 lead.
With a minute left before halftime, Neely also forced a steal, leading to a successful pull-up shot from redshirt senior guard Darian Owens-White. GVSU couldn’t get a clean look following Owens-White’s bucket, and WSU went into halftime with a 33-23 lead.
Haralson said Owens-White could have scored more in the first half but he was still happy with Owens-White’s game-high 22 points.
“I just think he was more aggressive in the second (half),” Haralson said. “He’s been struggling a little bit so far this season though, so it was good to see him have that happen.”
The Warriors came out of halftime still looking as if they were in control of the game. Neely scored off a layup with 19:45 left in the second half, giving the Warriors their biggest lead of the game with the score at 35-23.
However, the Warriors began to make clumsy mistakes as fouls became an issue in the second half. In the first half, the Warriors committed seven personal fouls, whereas, in the second half, they committed 16 personal fouls.
Though the GVSU Lakers only got to the free-throw line three times in the first half, the Warriors’ fouling woes led to the GVSU Lakers making it to the free-throw line 22 times in the second half.
The GVSU Lakers converted 15-22 of their free throws in the second half. Haralson said the GVSU Lakers’ aggression in the key was crucial to their win.
“They did a good job of driving the ball down the paint and they forced the refs to make calls. That’s what you want to do when you’re at home,” Haralson said. “We rotated over and made a few stops, but they did enough to make a difference in the game.”
Combined with their already apparent problems turning the ball over, the Warriors’ mistakes came at an awful time, as GVSU went on a 21-9 run. With 3:50 left in the game, the Warriors’ lead crumbled, and the GVSU Lakers took a 60-54 lead.
Although the Warriors tried regaining the lead, takeaway issues, excessive fouling and a lack of converting inside the paint doomed them. Haralson said WSU missed crucial scoring opportunities in the game's final stretch.
Ultimately, the Warriors never regained the lead. The GVSU Lakers rode their momentum to the end of the game and came out on top.
Despite an impressive performance from freshman forward David Hughes, where he picked up a career-high 10 rebounds, WSU’s execution failed in the second half. Even so, Haralson said he was pleased with how Hughes carried himself despite his height advantage.
“He was a big physical presence for us. He did a good job of making them (GVSU) throw up tough shots and he was a monster on the glass,” Haralson said. “Especially for a freshman, pulling down 10 rebounds is exceptional.”
The Warriors will return to the WSU Fieldhouse on Saturday, where they will face off against Northwood University.
Cover photo provided by WSU Athletics.
