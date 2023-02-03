Wayne State’s Student Senate met on Thursday to discuss new projects in the Office of International Programs and elect new senators.
Vice President for Academic Student Affairs and Global Engagement Dr. Ahmad Ezzeddine and Associate Director of Study Abroad and Global Programs Margaret Ogg hosted a presentation on what the department has to offer students.
Ezzeddine said the Office of International Programs recently signed an agreement to start a new virtual international experience at WSU.
“We are partnering with Podium Education which provides a curricular based global virtual internship and study abroad experience,” Ezzeddine said. “Students who participate will be registering for a six credit course where you will be working with global companies like Uber, Google and Netflix.”
Ezzeddine said although the project is identified as a tech experience, it will be open to students in all areas of study.
Ezzeddine said the Office of International Programs is trying to increase the amount of COI courses offered for students through the Collaborative Online International Learning program launched in 2021.
“The way this works is your faculty will connect with another faculty in Germany and decide to work on a project together where our students and their students work together,” Ezzeddine said. “I teach my course, you teach your course but the students have to work collaboratively online together.”
Ogg said the Paris Honors program trip later this year will be the first WSU study abroad operation since the start of the pandemic, with several more programs to follow this summer.
“By the time the fall semester rolls around, we’re hoping to get operations back to mostly pre-pandemic levels,” Ogg said.
Ogg said there are still some countries’ students will not be allowed to study abroad such as China and Russia.
Senator Veronica Fahmi said the website for International programs could use improvement to better assist non-American citizen students.
“I’m a Canadian student here on an F1 Visa, and I feel like in general we need to offer more of these opportunities and accessibility to international students,” Fahmi said. “I just went on the website and it said ‘for US citizen, for US citizen, for US Citizen’ and I just got so discouraged like there is nothing for me.”
Fahmi said the website would benefit from filters on the experiences listed, making it easy to identify which ones are for non-American citizens or F1 students.
Senate also voted to fill five of its 10 member vacancies. Member at Large positions were given to environmental science major Hassan Ezzeddine, honors psychology major Dhruval Bhatt and Ryane Brown.
Senate voted to elect Rachel John as Housing and Residential Life Representative and Sage Ryland as College of Engineering Representative.
The next Senate meeting will be held on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. in Student Center Room Hilberry AB.
Theresa De Benedetti is The South End's breaking news correspondent. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Theresa De Benedetti.
