Wayne State professor Steven Shaviro recently wrote, “I think it is far more admirable to kill a racist, homophobic, or transphobic speaker than it is to shout them down." My modest proposal is that I do not believe murder is a good idea.
As an example, if the Muslim activist Hass Cash comes to campus and starts giving a transphobic speech, which he has done with the support of thousands at Dearborn school board meetings, I will use everything in my power to oppose him. I will also use my own experience dealing with trauma to offer a warm, compassionate shoulder to those this negatively impacts.
But I do not advise that anybody murder him.
I oppose the growth of the carceral state and think there is much wrong with our current prison system. However, the reality is that if you murder somebody, you will end up in jail for a long time. Murder affects not only the murdered but also those who love them. This type of trauma can and often does lead to addiction, suicide and despair, which I would not wish on anyone.
WSU is a public university, so I would defend Hass Cash’s right to speak. To quote Evelyn Beatrice Hall in her biography of French philosopher Voltaire: “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”I also defend the right of Shaviro, as embedded in the American Association of University of Professors 1940 Statement on Academic Freedom, to speak his mind on Facebook without institutional discipline.
Yet I believe it is morally wrong to murder political opponents. I do not understand the varieties of Muslim experiences, and why somebody from a conservative Middle Eastern culture would oppose transgenderism. However, I still believe that dialogue, and not violence, is the best way forward.
If Shaviro’s goal is to oppose right-wing bigotry, it has backfired. Hence the conservative media’s embrace of this story. The protesters on Jan. 6, 2021, thought they were advancing their cause by storming the capital, however, they gave MSNBC fodder for years to come.
Shaviro has given conservatives the opportunity to take the upper hand morally, which is a shame.
Shaviro claims to represent “the left" and describes himself as a Marxist. However absent from his analysis is any talk of class, of the creditors and debtors, those who own the means of production and those who work for a living, those who own property and those who do not.
Shaviro is a member of what Barbara Ehrenreich described as the professional-managerial class, with three degrees from Yale and a $140,000 annual salary. To quote social activist Gloria Steinem in her book, Outrageous Acts and Everyday Rebellions: “Race is how we do not talk about class. Gender, sexual orientation, national origin, physical disability, and psychiatric diagnosis are other ways that we don’t talk about class.” Thus, I believe labeling Shaviro’s statement as leftist is a categorical error.
Shaviro is detached from reality, because if murdering bigots were a serious proposal rather than a silly posture, the next question would be what are the consequences? The murderer will be hunted down by the state and the other side will likely start murdering. That kind of illegal violence only makes sense if a left-wing force thinks it has the mass organized power to use violence to overthrow the state. And even under those conditions it typically does more damage than good.
I have contrarian views. To quote Karl Marx, I believe in a ruthless criticism of all that exists. I believe the pen is far more powerful than the sword, and would never murder anybody.
I love WSU because of its political diversity. The Trotskyists organize on campus, and they disagree with the Democratic Socialists and Socialist Alternative, who also organize on campus. There are many students with strong yet differing views on the Israel/Palestine conflict. Through dialogue and study, my views have changed drastically since I entered this university.
In the real world, you have to deal with people you disagree with.
I do not believe Shaviro is a threat to anyone but himself. We know professor Shaviro is merely posturing because he would never in a thousand years give up his cushy life for that of a murderer. To use his words against him, he is “indulging in his own sense of moral validity at the expense of actually strengthening the very bigots against whom they are protesting.” However, ideas have an influence, especially over impressionable minds like my own.
Thus, I urge students that if a racist, homophobic or transphobic speaker comes to campus, you should organize a counter-rally, protest, love one another, write about it, form a student org, consult Counseling & Psychological Services if hurt, call the police if threatened, and do anything you can to make the world a better place.
Just do not murder them.
Dan Smith is is graduate student studying the history of labor, business and international political economy. He can be reached at gi5651@wayne.edu.
Graphic by Mackenzie Johnson, The South End's graphic design editor. She can be reached at graphicdesignertse@gmai.com.
