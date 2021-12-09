Wayne State community members gathered on Gullen Mall Thursday evening for a vigil in memory of four students killed in the Oxford High School shooting.
A 15-year-old student was charged with killing four students and injuring seven others on Nov. 30, according to The Detroit News. The case is ongoing.
WSU student and 2019 Oxford High School graduate Katie Fox began the vigil by recognizing the victims of the Oxford tragedy.
“We are gathered to remember the lives of Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre, Justin Shilling and Madisyn Baldwin,” Fox said. “We are here to acknowledge the physical and emotional wounds of Nov. 30, 2021 but also we are here for each other, to help heal.”
On Monday, Fox and Mar Moore, a WSU junior and 2019 Oxford graduate, asked Dean of Students David Strauss if they could plan a vigil, Strauss said. Strauss said he agreed and worked with the pair to plan it.
“We started planning, and on Tuesday I reached out to Dr. (Laurie Lauzon) Clabo for Public Health Committee approval and we got that,” Strauss said.
Fox said they reached out to Strauss to organize the vigil after seeing student requests on the WSU Confessions Twitter account.
“I made a committee of students that had gone to Oxford (High School) and we made a group and then we started planning out the details of it,” Fox said.
Organizers provided wax and battery-powered candles to attendees. About 30 community members attended.
Two WSU Police Department vehicles were present near the Undergraduate Library and Fountain Court to monitor the event.
Moore said they have personally experienced the aftermath of this tragedy.
“As an Oxford resident, I’ve been overwhelmed by the amount of love coming to our tiny town. It’s truly been inspiring and I can only hope and pray that the victims and their families feel that immense amount of love and support,” they said.
Strauss said he was saddened by the Oxford tragedy.
“For those who left us just up the road in Oxford, I don’t know why, none of us know why and it pains me that I can’t turn back the hands of time,” Strauss said.
WSU student and 2018 Oxford High School graduate A.J. Jones said it’s vital for the community to come together following this tragedy.
“Now we have to live on and go past this and the only way to do that is by being here for each other and listening and being open and just hoping that one day you’ll eventually heal and get past this,” Jones said.
Counseling and Psychological Services staff were present to assist students’ mental health needs. Fox said organizers reached out to CAPS ahead of time about attending the vigil.
“We wanted to make sure to have CAPS because this is a hard time for everybody and just in case people needed someone to talk to,” Fox said.
Strauss said he encouraged community members to reach out if they or someone they know is in need of support.
“I want us to continue to be a community of care, inclusion and respect,” Strauss said. “Care about each other, reach out to each other and look out for each other. If you see something that’s not right, point it out.”
Student Senate President Sailor Mayes said the WSU community stands in solidarity with those impacted by the Oxford tragedy.
“Our hearts go out to you. Michiganders stick together and Wayne State Senate and Wayne State University put up our deepest condolences to the families, survivors and victims of this tragedy,” Mayes said.
Mayes called for a moment of silence at 6:16 p.m.
Bishop Daryl Harris with Ceasefire Detroit led the crowd in prayer at 6:26 p.m.
Junior public health major Hafsa Usman said the vigil’s tone resonated with her.
“I think it was really touching,” Usman said. “I liked how they tried to remember the legacies of the four students that lost their lives but also touched on the fact that these communities will be forever affected.”
CAPS counselor Patricia Dixon said she wanted the WSU community to know that CAPS is open to those who reach out.
“Stay strong, and we’re (WSU) with you,” Dixon said. “CAPS is available to students on campus to provide support and the Crisis Management Team is available to the campus and we’re here to provide support for events like these that affect the campus at large.”
Moore said they encouraged community members to live their lives to the fullest in honor of the Oxford victims.
“Remember and celebrate the beautiful lives of Hana, Tate, Madisyn, and Justin,” Moore said. “Mourn for them, weep for them, laugh, hug, sleep and celebrate for them because as a (Oxford High School) Wildcat, we owe it to our fallen family to do everything in our power to live the life that they had ripped away far too early.”
The vigil ended at 6:30 p.m.
Jenna Prestininzi is the editor-in-chief of The South End. She can be reached at editorinchieftse@gmail.com.
Irving Mejia-Hilario is the managing editor of The South End. He can be reached at managingeditortse@gmail.com.
Photos by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
