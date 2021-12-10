The Campus Health Center will soon offer free COVID-19 booster clinics to the campus community, according to an email from College of Nursing Dean Laurie Lauzon Clabo on Friday.
Wayne State is providing boosters amidst a statewide COVID-19 surge and the threat of the Omicron variant, Clabo said.
“Vaccine boosters will play an important role in keeping our community safe,” she said. “As we look back on 2021, we can see how effective vaccines have been, particularly when it comes to preventing serious illness or death from COVID-19.”
Clabo said campus community members are encouraged to upload proof of vaccination, so the Campus Health Center can keep track of who has received a booster.
“Knowing who has received these additional doses will help guide our campus response in the new year,” Clabo said. “Remaining up to date on your vaccinations will help us continue to keep campus safe and offer the in-person experiences so vital to college life.”
There were 107 cases, including 65 confirmed and 42 presumptive, on campus for the week ending on Dec. 4, according to the Campus COVID-19 Dashboard. The testing positivity rate on campus was 11.17% during this period. These mark the highest case and testing positivity rates this semester.
WSU recently enacted temporary COVID-19 restrictions on campus, including the cancelation of all non-academic campus gatherings and a weeklong closure of the Mort Harris Recreation and Fitness Center.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters for adults age 18 and older, Clabo said. The CDC also approved the Pfizer booster for 16 and 17-year-olds.
“The boosters have been proven safe and effective; some preliminary reports suggest that they may be crucial to preventing risk of infection and serious illness from the omicron variant,” she said.
Clabo said booster symptoms are similar to previous vaccine doses.
“Side effects tend to be mild, comparable to what individuals experienced after their initial doses, and clear up after a day or two,” she said.
At a Nov. 4 virtual Campus Health Committee town hall, Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice Paul Kilgore said preliminary research contains evidence that “mix-and-matching” vaccines can be beneficial.
“One of the things that we know is that those who had gotten the J&J (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine followed by (a) Moderna booster had a 76% fold rise in antibodies in 15 days,” he said. “Now those who got the Pfizer vaccine saw a 35(%) fold increase and those who got the J&J booster got a 4(%) fold rise.”
The CDC announced its approval for mixing and matching booster vaccines on Oct. 21.
The Campus Health Center will host five COVID-19 booster clinics, three for the Pfizer vaccine and two for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
The Pfizer booster clinics will be held on Dec. 15, 16 and 17 from 9:20 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster clinics will be held on Dec. 20 and 21 from 9:20 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.
Appointments are required for the COVID-19 booster clinics and can be made online or by calling the Campus Health Center at 313-577-5105 or 313-577-5041.
Amelia Benavides-Colón is the news editor for The South End. She can be reached at hd4634@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
