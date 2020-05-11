A second Wayne State student died from COVID-19 complications, President M. Roy Wilson announced in his weekly update posted on May 11.
Antoinette Bell was expected to graduate with her bachelor's in social work August 2020, according to a memorial posted on the School of Social Work web page.
She was a part-time student and worked full time at the Detroit Health Department as an immunization advocate.
Wilson said in his video update the school will begin the process for Bell to receive her posthumous degree.
Bell's nephew, Darius Knox said she was a joy to anyone who met her.
"With such a bright smile and heart to match, it was rare to forget a meeting with Antoinette. As part of her faith, Antoinette would encourage us all to celebrate and not mourn, to laugh as much as we cry, and realize she’s gained access to the home she dreamed about her entire life," Knox said.
Bell is the second known WSU student to succumb to complications from COVID-19.
Sociology student and psychology Darrin Adams died from COVID-19 April 4. He was granted his posthumous degree in April, and was a member of the AmeriCorps Urban Safety Program.
WSU's Counseling and Psychological Services will be hosting a discussion event for students, faculty and staff who knew Antoinette on May 13 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. via Microsoft Teams.
