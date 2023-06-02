Wayne State will be naming its next president in the coming weeks after a thorough search narrowed 54 international candidates down to the final two.
President M. Roy Wilson, who’s served as president since 2013, announced he would be stepping down from the role last summer; a Presidential Search Committee was formed shortly after.
The committee, made up of 16 members of the campus community, was one of the most diverse held by the university, said Chair of the Presidential Search Committee and Governor Mark Gaffney.
“Four (members) were from the Board of Governors…we had a couple of Deans, someone from the grounds departments, two members of the administration…Student Senate was represented, Faculty Senate — the AAUP(-AFT)...almost half of the members were female and LGBTQ,” Gaffney said. “They did a great job. They took the job very seriously.”
An outside executive search firm, WittKieffer, was selected in December 2022, Gaffney said, and published the profile of its ideal candidate in January.
“We wanted them to be the type of people that put students first,” he said. “We wanted them to have complete buy-in and appreciation, respect even, for the principles of diversity, inclusion and equity.”
Among other factors, Gaffney said he was looking for a candidate that would prioritize WSU’s School of Medicine and its future growth.
“We had a pandemic (that) taught us that we have a real need in this country and this state for more public health education, and while we have a multidisciplinary program that’s very good — we’d like to turn that into a Public Health School,” Gaffney said.
Student Senate Director of Government Affairs and member of the search committee Fatima Yahya said it’s vital WSU’s next leadership have an active role in the community.
“The biggest takeaway from the engagement sessions…was definitely the strong desire to have an actively involved President,” Yahya said. “I advocated for our new President to bridge the gap between students and resources that may be inaccessible or even unbeknownst to our student body, between students and administration… and more importantly between students and their new President.”
Wilson said he holds no regrets about his time leading WSU, and hopes the next president will continue the upward trajectory it’s on.
“We’re (at an) over 60% six-year graduation rate now, and that’s more than double (compared to) 2013,” he said. “And now again, (we are) one of the most diverse medical schools in the country.”
Among other building projects completed as part of the Campus Master Plan, Wilson said he’s most proud of the Hilberry Gateway Complex.
“I think it’s so important to have (a) good arts (program) in a well-rounded university and I think our students are really talented,” he said. “They just deserved a better facility to learn and perform. I’m really proud of them.”
WSU alum and co-host of the Warrior House Podcast Mike Sangster said he expects to see a visionary leader who prioritizes the university’s Athletic Department.
“I would like to see (someone)... who wants to make Wayne State a place ‘to be at’ as opposed to just a place ‘to go to,’” Sangster said. “Part of that placemaking is recognizing the importance of athletics competition at a high level.”
Yahya said the overall factors of great leadership include a commitment to research and student morale.
“It’s important that the new President has the ability to keep students’ needs at the forefront when considering institutional priorities and decisions,” she said.
Gaffney said the final two candidates are both leading professionals in their respective fields, with adequate experience and academic backgrounds.
“We wanted them to have a good career experience working their way up through starting as a professor and clearly show in their career, how they advanced through the ranks of increasing responsibility,” he said. “Both candidates fit that profile pretty well.”
Moving forward, Wilson said he’ll be following the committee’s lead and is focusing on making the transition as smooth as possible.
“I feel that my role is to kind of wrap things up and turn things over and be as helpful as I can to the new person,” he said. “You know, they might want my help and if they don’t want my help I’m happy to stay away.”
Wilson will return to the university as a professor of Ophthalmology in the fall, and said he plans to take a yearlong sabbatical at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami, Florida.
“I’ll technically be a visiting professor, but really in actuality I’m going to get reacquainted again with clinical care and thinking about research topics, teaching and providing mentorship,” he said.
