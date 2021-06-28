President M. Roy Wilson announced updated Wayne State campus operations following recent flooding in an email to the campus community Sunday.
Campus will be open this week, though in-person operations will be limited, Wilson said. In-person classes will be held remotely and several campus buildings will be closed.
“The recent flooding has caused significant damage to homes and property in and around our community,” he said. “Many members of our campus community are personally experiencing difficulties from the flooding, even as we brace for more rain.”
WSU Police, Facilities Planning and Management, and the Office of Environmental Health and Safety are preparing to make repairs to damaged buildings, Wilson said.
While most workers are encouraged to work remotely, some will need to be on campus throughout the week.
“If on campus, please exercise caution and avoid areas that are flooded or appear to be damaged, particularly lower levels of buildings,” he said.
Most WSU research operations are operational, and the Office of the Vice President for Research will publish further guidance throughout the week.
Wilson said he appreciates the support of the campus community as WSU navigates this challenge.
“Thank you for your cooperation as we repair and ready our campus for the fall semester, and please remember those who have been personally affected by these storms,” Wilson said.
Additional updates will be published on WSU’s website.
Jenna Prestininzi is the editor-in-chief of The South End. She can be reached at editorinchieftse@gmail.com.
Photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
