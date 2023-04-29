Wayne State has welcomed a new solution to its campus geese problem, a team of border collies and handlers trained to herd the birds away.
Goodbye Geese, a metro Detroit based goose control company, is the only one of its kind certified by the North American Goosedog Association, according to its website. The company claims to have a 94% success rate in the first 11 minutes of being on site.
Goodbye Geese Founder Gordon Ligon said geese dogs are a PETA and Humane Society approved solution to removing geese without hurting them.
“We're not touching the birds or doing any kind of hands-on activity,” Ligon said. “We're licensed contractors with the Department of Natural Resources for goose control... Animal rights groups see it as generally the best method to manage human-goose conflicts in densely populated zones.”
Associate Director of Grounds Services Donna Reincke said the most geese she has seen in one area on campus is 50 to 60. Reincke said the amount of geese that should be on campus is disputed because WSU is an urban, man-made environment.
“Some people would say we don't want any geese here just because of the danger for the birds and their life and their excrement posing a mess and threat to human health,” Reincke said. “But other people would say the geese have nowhere else to go. It (our goal) is mostly just maintaining the human-goose conflict we have here, making it safe for us, making it safe for the birds and finding a happy medium.”
Reincke said she has had multiple reports of geese on campus hissing at or scaring humans since starting at WSU about a year ago.
Freshman Emily Felstow said she has never seen a goose on campus, but has interacted with them in other places in Detroit.
“I was having a picnic at Belle Isle a few weeks ago and a goose came right up to me,” Felstow said. “They (geese) are scary. They have teeth and they hiss. They poop everywhere. If there are too many, I can see them being bad for the human environment.”
The average goose defecates a pound of feces every day, Reincke said.
“When you have more than one (goose) it can quickly create mess everywhere, especially for us on main campus over by the McGregor Reflecting Pool and throughout the (Gullen) Mall, it can be quite a maintenance issue,” Reincke said. “It's gross, and it's not good for human health.”
Reincke also said campus is not the safest place for the birds because they are used to more natural environments, such as ponds, where there is a natural exit to water. Reincke said they sometimes have to rescue goslings from places on campus because they can’t fly.
“It (McGregor Pond) is a drop off straight into the water,” Reincke said. “Goslings can't get out… Same thing if they're on top of a tall planter; they can't fly out. They're trapped in that area, and they can't feed on the proper plants that they need to eat to grow. It's not a good life for them.”
Ligon said the geese will most likely gravitate towards bodies of water once pushed off campus.
“Any birds that are being chased now are going to be going to and looking for inland lakes or ponds or towards the waterfront to probably the Detroit River or things like that,” Ligon said. “They look for properties that have easy access to and from the water that don't require them to lift off so they can kind of walk in and out of the water.”
Ligon said Goodbye Geese will bring one dog and one handler to most jobs to best maintain control of the situation, and they will be on WSU’s campus on most of the weekdays and some weekends as needed.
The dogs are trained with sheep and cattle to learn how to herd and listen to whistles or verbal commands and are then transitioned to working with geese, where their instincts kick in and help them herd geese off of property and out of water, Ligon said.
“They (the dogs) do it by simulating a predator like a wolf or a coyote in their stance and how they stalk and stare,” Ligon said. “The geese can't tell that they're actually 100% safe and think that they're in danger. That's why the system works pretty well, because every time they (geese) show up, they get introduced to the collies who basically say, ‘Hey, maybe you should move on,’ and then they go, ‘Okay, I'll take off and I'll find a different spot.’”
A lot of geese will be scared away after the main push over the next few months, but different groups will probably continue to be attracted to campus because WSU has areas with fresh sod and baseball and softball fields to graze on, Ligon said. Goodbye Geese will eventually phase out to coming about once a week to combat those groups, Ligon said.
Ligon said pricing of their services costs around $700 to $2,000 a month depending on the property.
Felstow said she sees why WSU would invest in this and thinks the geese dogs will be successful in herding the geese away.
“Geese are natural in a park, but on campus I can see how they would have a negative impact,” Felstow said. “This seems like a good natural way to solve a natural problem.”
Natalie Davies is The South End's news editor. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Natalie Davies.
