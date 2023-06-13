Wayne State University kicked off its week-long Juneteenth Celebration on Monday with a ceremony to raise the Juneteenth flag in Gullen Mall accompanied by singing, dancing and drum performances.
Juneteenth, a federal holiday that recognizes the emancipation of the last slaves on June 19, 1865, is celebrated annually on campus. President M Roy Wilson said this year, Juneteenth will be an official university holiday for the first time.
Wilson said it is through learning, understanding and empathy that we can bridge divides and build a more equitable future, which is at the heart of WSU’s mission.
“Our bloody civil war had come to an end and the country was struggling to find a way to move forward. Just two years after that day (Juneteenth), Wayne State was founded as a medical college to treat poor veterans, and ever since it’s been a place of light and learning in Detroit, which has been home to marginalized communities for centuries and today is America’s largest majority-Black city,” Wilson said.
Wilson said because of the current political climate, particularly in states like Florida and Texas where there is backlash to diversity, it is more important than ever to host these celebrations.
Monday’s opening ceremony featured a vocal performance from vocalist and alumnus Dalas Armand while Tyrone Austin, Dr. Joseph Bradfield, BSU president Michael Joseph and Educational Transition Program Coordinator Terrell Topps conducted the raising of the Juneteenth flag.
To close the ceremony Nanou Djiapo African Drummers and Dancers led the crowd in a series of interactive performances and encouraged attendees to participate in learning traditional African dances.
Office of Multicultural Student Engagement Advisor for Student Engagement Blair Baker said the opening ceremony is only the beginning of the events planned for the week.
Baker encouraged students and the surrounding community to attend future celebrations.
“We are so excited to take some space to celebrate and bask in the beauty of blackness as it exists not only on this campus but as an expansive and diverse community,” Baker said.
Baker said the Juneteenth celebration will conclude with a closing ceremony to lower the Juneteenth flag on June 20, which will feature music, dancing and food followed by a screening of “Black Panther” in Keast Commons.
Warrior 360 Peer Success Partnership Coordinator Tuoanyene Natt-Sims said the Juneteenth Celebration of Black Art on Wednesday will be a combination of entertainment and education and will feature a performance showcase.
“Art plays such a significant role in the African American community. Whether it be visual, fine or performing art, it is a way for the artist and the art lover to communicate from the depth of our souls. It’s a place of healing and a place of cultural expression,” Sims said.
Sims said artists featured in the showcase range from WSU students to Emmy award winners.
On Wednesday, WSU will also honor Jessica Care Moore, a performance artist and author as well as WSU alumni. Moore will be the first recipient of the new Juneteenth Community Impact Award.
A full schedule of the week-long Juneteenth celebration can be found on the WSU Events Calendar.
