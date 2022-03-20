Wayne State Counseling and Psychological Services is serving students’ mental health needs in a hybrid format this semester.
Hybrid operations began at the start of the fall 2021 semester but were put on pause when WSU’s campus shifted to virtual operations on Dec. 23, 2021. In-person classes and campus activities resumed on Jan. 31.
CAPS returned to hybrid operations on Feb. 1, said University Counselor Stephanie Kastely in a Feb. 24 email to The South End.
Telehealth services have created new opportunities for CAPS staff to connect with students' needs, Kastely said.
“Some (students) I would have never been able to work with without telehealth as a counselor,” Kastely said. “They just weren’t on campus or their schedules would not allow them to do an in-person session. We’ve been able to build some strong connections, but some students will still prefer in-person and that’s why we are going to have the hybrid model.”
While CAPS may sometimes have a waitlist, counselors are still checking in with students to meet any immediate needs, Kastely said.
In a Feb. 24 email to TSE, Director Jeffrey Kuentzel said the CAPS waitlist was at 30 students, with a maximum wait of four weeks, which is lower than expected.
“CAPS numbers are a little complicated, but new requests for individual counseling were down a little as compared to a normal January, but the number of students we served clinically was the most since January 2019. Both numbers were way up from January of 2021,” Kuentzel said in a Jan. 31 email to TSE.
Kuentzel said CAPS is focusing efforts on assisting students with mental health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“CAPS’ primary goal for the winter 2022 semester is to help as many students as possible in dealing with the challenges of the current and future version of the COVID-19 pandemic, which are adding a big strain on top of the high rates of depression, anxiety, and stress that we have always seen at CAPS, ” Kuentzel said.
Sheva Khaimov, sophomore and chair of the Student Senate Mental Health Resources Working Group, said she pursued a therapist when starting at WSU in 2020, after having trouble locating resources in high school.
“Counselors (in high school) weren't very helpful and I wasn't sure about how I would pay for the therapy,” she said.
CAPS helped Khaimov connect to mental health resources, she said.
“For students who are looking to try therapy, CAPS is an absolutely amazing place to start because the resources are within the university,” Khaimov said.
Kastely said CAPS may refer students to outside mental health organizations if needed.
“If we know of a resource that might be able to see a student faster or might be a better fit, we connect students to that resource,” she said. “Even if students just have questions about mental health, we’re your first contact.”
Kuentzel said no significant challenges have arisen from CAPS using the hybrid format.
“One service that we aren't ready to bring back to in-person is group counseling,” Kuentzel said. “Right now, there is no need to have six to 10 people together in a relatively small room when our virtual groups have been so successful.”
Khaimov likes using the options the hybrid format offers for students using CAPS, she said.
“You don't have to worry about payment, confidentiality, and currently the therapy is through telehealth, which is very convenient so you don't have to live on campus,” Khaimov said.
Amanda Duren is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at Amanda.Duren@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Hannah Sexton, graphic designer for The South End. She can be reached at go0353@wayne.edu.
