A 10-year-old photo of Associate Director of Residence Life Katie Turner captioned with a racial slur has been circulating on Twitter this week after being sent to frequently-used anonymous account, WSU Confessions, Tuesday night.
The photograph, dated June 18, 2013, features Turner and another unnamed individual in a car, with the caption including a racially derogatory word.
An anonymous housing student employee said the photo circulated around Resident Advisors the night before it was posted to the anonymous Twitter page.
“I had heard people talk about the photo in previous years but didn’t have access to it or have ever seen it personally (until Monday night),” they said. “As a person on her staff it made me feel really gross to see she had said/typed things like that…”
In an email sent to Housing employees on Thursday, Turner took full accountability for the post.
“I take responsibility for my account and for my social media presence - the post was wrong and there is not a more simple way to reflect that,” Turner said.
Turner said Senior Director of Housing and Residential Life Nikki Dunham was made aware of the post and its contents over a year ago.
“In reflecting on this and how to move forward, the post is 10 years old,” Turner said in the email. “For transparency to you all, this post was first brought to my attention about a year and a half ago. At that time, I had it removed immediately, notified Nikki, and requested to follow up with the individual that reported it…”
In her email, Turner said she’s aware of how this incident negatively impacts her ability to lead.
“I am taking this extremely seriously,” Turner said in the email. “I have dedicated my career to student development - believe and understand that students make mistakes in their teens/20s and that each student has the capacity for growth.”
Political Science major Timofij Blysniuk said people can change over time, but actions mean more than words.
“You have to put in the work,” Blysniuk said. “Katie exists in a role where students have to be able to trust her, often with incredibly sensitive and serious information. Title IX requests filter through housing, for God's sake, and if you can't trust your associate director of housing with that kind of stuff, there is a serious problem.”
After reporting the post to supervisors, Turner apologized, took responsibility and deleted the post, according to the university’s official statement, which was shared with The South End Thursday evening.
“The supervisor addressed the situation directly with her at that time,” Director of Communications Matt Lockwood said. “Beyond that, we do not comment on personnel issues.”
In a statement posted to social media Thursday night, WSU’s Black Student Union said it’s time WSU put its Black students at the center of attention.
“The recent information we have received regarding a housing representative and their racist social media posts, unfortunately comes with no surprise,” read the statement. “This situation has displayed the way racism is wired and embedded into our institution.”
According to the statement, BSU presented a list of demands to the university on March 16, 2021, one of which included the removal of Dunham.
“The (housing) office continues to avoid accountability and absolve themself of any wrongdoing,” read the statement. “We want more proactive work against racist incidents and transparency toward the entire student body about the precedent that must be set everywhere.”
According to the statement, WSU’s response referenced the diversity and inclusion practices currently in place.
“In Summer 2020 all Office of Housing and Residential Life practices/procedures for interviewing and hiring were audited, and interviewer bias training has been in practice since 2019,” the statement read. “Also in Summer 2020, the Residential Life incident response protocols were revised in response to resident concerns about involvement of police in residential communities.”
BSU said they find it distasteful that Black advocacy gets swept under the rug at WSU.
“It seems that Wayne State University still has not succeeded in grappling with the discussion of racism especially in housing,” read the statement.
According to WSU’s statement, Turner has expressed deep remorse about the post and sent emails to members of the Housing department addressing the post Thursday morning.
“The post was made when the employee was a student. In the decade since, she has received bias and diversity-related trainings through her employment at Wayne State…and on her own accord,” according to the statement.
Blysniuk said there’s not an exact rulebook to follow in these situations, and for many, interactions with Housing may be tainted moving forward.
“Even if there is no bias at play in their interactions, the probability is always lurking there, prompting doubt or fear,” Blysniuk said. "What Katie will have to do to make amends is going to vary from person (to person). But in the end, what should be prioritized is the well-being of the residents.”
Amelia Benavides-Colón is The South End's editor-in-chief. She can be reached at editorinchieftse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Ciaran Martin, multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
