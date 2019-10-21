Tune in every week to read about events happening on campus and in the city, that you don’t want to miss.
Ghosts of Piquette - Tuesday Oct. 22: Actors portraying workers at the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant will tell stories of what work was like at the factory where the first 14,000 Model Ts were assembled. Tours will take place from 4:00 and 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tickets cost $25 with tours lasting about an hour.
https://www.fordpiquetteplant.org/events/
Festive Fall Celebration - Wednesday, Oct 23: The WSU School of Medicine will be hosting a free luncheon at the Margherio Conference Center, located in the Mazurek Medical Education Commons. The event begins at 11 a.m. and concludes at 1 p.m.
Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks - Thursday, Oct. 24: Attend one of the early games of the 2019-20 season at Little Caesars Arena. The game starts at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $18.
Halloween at Greenfield Village - Friday, Oct. 25: You don’t need a time machine to experience Halloween during the turn of the 20th century. Join the Office of International Students and Scholars from from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. and meet witches and other characters looming around the corner. Tickets are $5 and include transportation to and from Greenfield Village. Costumes are encouraged but optional.
https://events.wayne.edu/2019/10/25/halloween-at-greenfield-village-83959/
Dog Park Halloween Party - Saturday, Oct. 26: Furry friends and their owners will be in the Halloween spirit from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Grand Circus Dog Park. Don’t be frightened if you see a drooling demon gnawing on a bone, it’s most likely a cocker spaniel with rawhide.
Spooky Saturday Screening of Jordan Peele’s “Us,” - Saturday, Oct. 26: Wayne State’s Kino Club 313 will be hosting their final screening of the month at 2 p.m. in the Bernath Auditorium at the UGL. At 1 p.m. they will be having a costume contest and free cider and donuts.
https://events.wayne.edu/2019/10/26/film-screening-us-2019-83967/
