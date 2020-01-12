Wayne State women’s swim and dive suffered a 193-49 defeat to Eastern Michigan University, in the team’s annual meet at the Matthaei Natatorium on Jan. 11.
WSU entered the meet with a 4-1 record after defeating Saginaw Valley State University 162-125 on Jan. 10.
Both teams entered the meet ranked, as WSU was ranked 16th in College Swimming
Division II standings, while the Eagles were ranked 22nd in the Division I Mid-Major standings.
Senior Mia Teifer met NCAA Championship qualifying standards in two events, posting third-place finishes in the one-meter dive, with a score of 267.60 points, and the three-meter dive, with a score of 288.60 points.
In the 100-yard butterfly, junior Haley Groteler posted a fifth-place finish with a time of 1:00.75, while sophomore Julia Brunner finished sixth with a time of 1:02.75.
Junior Jia Yi Koh posted multiple third-place finishes; notching a time of 53.55 in the 100-yard freestyle, and the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.68, while redshirt junior Allison Lennig notched a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.51.
Senior co-captain Ashlen Michalski represented the Warriors in the 100-yard backstroke — posting a third-place finish with a final time of 59.55.
In the 500-yard freestyle, freshman Jordan Fox, posted a fifth-place finish, with a time of
5:18.86, while junior Sophia Montesanti finished in sixth place, with a time of 5:30.39.
In the final event of the meet, Groteler, Brunner, senior Aliza Durack and freshman Marina
Tarlev competed in the 200-yard freestyle. The quartet posted a second-place finish with a time of 1:39.47.
Despite the dominant win by the Eagles, where they won each event and notched five podium sweeps, Sean Peters, head coach, said he was pleased with how the team kept competing.
“Last year after the first few races when we realized weren’t going to be successful, our swimmers tried but didn’t give it their all,” Peters said. “Today I noticed everybody was trying so hard. They gave it a good effort but (the results) just wasn’t there.”
Groteler said the meet versus EMU will benefit the team as they build towards competing in the
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship next month.
“Both years we’ve been tired going into the meet, but it’s meets like this that get you ready for (the GLIAC Championship) and long meets where you swim every day.”
Peters hopes that the team will continue to improve in their last two meets of the regular season.
“Today, there was a lot of positives and a lot of fight, we just have to execute a little better,” Peters said.
WSU will host rival Grand Valley State University in their final home meet of the season Jan. 25.
Irving Mejia-Hilario is a contributing writer for The South End. He can be reached at ismejia48@wayne.edu
Cover photo by Susana Hernandez.
