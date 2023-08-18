Wayne State’s Human Resources department hosted its annual “Thank a Colleague” event this week in the Student Center.
WSU employees were invited to fill out a physical or virtual card showing appreciation for their co-workers to be distributed throughout the week. More than 250 physical cards could be seen displayed on Wednesday.
Academic Advisor and event volunteer Emily Reetz said this is one of the events that are part of a bigger employee engagement for the fall opening.
“This is really about appreciating all the people who kind of keep Wayne State running,” Reetz said “Students are critically important to our success, and all the employees are here to help the students, or there are employees that are here to help the employees. So it's really about saying thank you for the work that you're doing and keep the energy going.”
Reetz said with the new semester beginning and many still recovering from the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important to make an effort to be appreciative of the people you work with.
“I know that mine have been more general thank you's for all the hard work that people do behind the scenes that frequently isn't as thanked,” Reetz said. “I’m an academic advisor, so a lot of my colleagues tend to get more complaints. We’re just trying to make sure that people get those thank you’s as well.”
Reetz said WSU employees from varying departments worked together to organize the in-person event as part of the Fall Opening Engagement Comittee.
“We all came together as volunteers on different committees to help encourage fall opening and spark a lot of on-campus activities,” Reetz said.
Reetz said this year is the first time the event has had both an in-person and virtual option.
Student Housing and Residential Life employee Levon Jackson said he wanted to use the opportunity to thank his boss Community Director Taylor Ross.
“She’s really cool and a hard worker,” Jackson said. “She’s one of the best bosses I’ve had and also my first boss, so I just wanted to say thank you before she leaves.”
Jackson said Ross was important to helping him learn the ropes working in Housing and Residential life at WSU.
HR Compensation Analyst Amber Reagan said she has seen thank you cards being filled out for a variety of reasons.
“Some of them are thank you's for support or for leadership,” Reagan said. “Others are for guidance while coming to Wayne State. I’ve seen a couple different reasons, all of them are written on the back of the card.”
Reagan said the purpose of the event is to spread appreciation while making all employees feel welcomed and supported while working at WSU.
Thank a Colleague cards will be sorted and distributed by hand to employees’ offices this week.
WSU employees can still submit virtual thank you’s through the virtual recognition portal until Aug 20. Virtual recognitions are sent to recipients via email.
Theresa De Benedetti is The South End's News Editor. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Theresa De Benedetti.
