Wayne State’s men’s golf team will begin their season at the NCAA Regional Preview tournament in Winona, Minnesota on Sept. 6. This year’s team features the Chapman brothers, who are hoping to bring a competitive edge to the team.
New to the program this season, incoming freshman and sports management major Harrison Chapman will be joining his older brother, junior and sports management major Haydon Chapman, in the men’s golf program.
For the Chapman brothers, golf played a significant role in their childhood, Haydon said.
“Golf has always been a major factor in my life starting at a young age. My mom was in the golf business and my grandparents owned a golf course as well, which meant there was a ton of time being spent at the golf course when we were growing up,” he said.
Both Harrison and Haydon worked at their grandparent’s golf course in Albion, MI, Tomac Woods. When they were growing up they would constantly practice together after their shifts, Harrison said.
“I would work almost every day, then after the shift I would go out with my brother who also worked there, and we would practice and have challenges with each other,” Harrison said.
Harrison was awarded several golf accomplishments throughout his high school career, such as tying for ninth place at the 2022 MHSAA Division 2 state finals with a 151, and receiving First Team All-State Division 2 honors from the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association in 2021. He said his most memorable moment was winning the club championship at his grandparent’s golf course in 2021.
Harrison said he hopes his high school competitiveness can translate to the collegiate level.
Junior marketing major Mat Hawryluk said the Chapman brothers could ignite a fire under the team this season.
“I have played with Haydon for two years now and I think he’s ready to hit his stride this season. We have a very competitive team, and now that his brother Harrison is joining us I think it will make him want that spot in our lineup just that little bit more,” Hawryluk said.
The program will be led by head coach Mike Horn, assistant coach Steve Booth and volunteer assistant coaches David Andrus and Chad Johnson.
Overall, the players are in for an exciting season thanks to their excellent coaching staff bringing a variety of perspectives, skills and lessons to the table, according to Hawryluk.
“Each coach provides something different to all of us which is why we are learning not only on the golf course, but in life as well and that has been my biggest take away,” Hawryluk said.
Horn has a reputation as an outstanding coach and golfer, Hawryluk said.
“He keeps high standards and always wants what is best for us,” Hawryluk said. “At the same time we always have a ton of fun on the road and on the course together and he creates a great mix of work hard and play hard, which is a great mix to have as a head coach.”
Booth also provides much guidance to the program, according to the players.
“Coach Booth provides a lot of perspective to our whole team,” Hawryluk said. “He can be a man of few words at times but always provides great insight around the course for us and just another great person to have supporting our group.”
WSU men’s golf fans can expect to see them at the top of the leaderboards this season, Haydon said.
“We are very good and we are playing with a chip on our shoulder this year. We have a ton of good talent and we just keep getting better,” Haydon said. “I truly think that we could make a pretty deep run in the spring and compete for a national championship.”
Marina Johnson is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse2@gmail.com.
Cover photo of Haydon Chapman.
