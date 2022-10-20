Students have returned to campus housing post-pandemic, yet Leon H. Atchison Hall remains unoccupied for the second consecutive year.
All other campus housing options will be open for the fall semester, including Towers Residential Suites, Chatsworth Suites, Yousif B. Ghafari Hall, Anthony Wayne Drive Apartments, University Towers Apartments and The Thompson.
WSU did not receive enough housing students to open Atchison Hall for the fall 2022 semester, nor was the building used for student housing during the 2021-22 academic year, said Timothy Michael, associate vice president for Student Auxiliary Services, in a Sept. 7 email to The South End.
“All who applied to live on campus for 2022-23 were able to be accommodated in the other six housing facilities,” he said.
Junior business management and pre-nursing student Mia Kinkade said WSU offers a great variety of housing options for student residents.
“I’m definitely looking forward to moving in. It’s really convenient being so close to classes and I don’t have to worry about commuting in the mornings,” Kinkade said. “Being in Midtown comes with perks and there’s always something to do.”
While no recent renovations have taken place this summer due to the pandemic and low housing occupancy, the focus has been on refreshing rooms and common areas across campus, said Michael.
According to Brian Fitzgerald, senior associate director of Housing and Residence Life, they plan to put fundings towards building designs and styles as well as building systems.
“This includes what students see, such as paint, carpet, elevators and things like that, but just as importantly building systems, such as plumbing, heating and cooling, alarms, etc.,” Fitzgerald said.
“The sixth floor of University Tower Apartments is currently closed for plumbing repairs as we open the semester,” Michael said. “We expect that work to be completed during the fall semester which will bring 24 additional apartments at UT back on line for student rentals.”
WSU housing said all elevators are expected to be up and running for the start of the semester besides one elevator located in Anthony Wayne Drive Apartments, said Michael.
“After opening, an elevator in the north lobby of Anthony Wayne Drive Apartments will be disabled while we wait on permanent replacement parts, which have been delayed several weeks due to pandemic-related shortages and supply chain issues,” Michael said. “We hope it will be fully restored and functioning sometime in September.”
Michael said Housing will begin project planning in September to upgrade existing electronic locks in Tower Suites to a new wireless lock which is already installed in Chatsworth Apartments and AWD.
Kinkade said Housing struggled to communicate with students last year, making it frustrating to be a campus resident.
“I’ve had housing maintenance that would come through my room without notice,” she said.
Additionally, residents wouldn’t be notified about broken appliances throughout the building, Kinkade said.
“Elevators and washing machines went out last year and besides the emails saying they were working on it, we were left in the dark for the most part,” she said.
According to Fitzgerald, they plan to bring in a national company to evaluate all the buildings on campus.
“We will be engaging a national company to look at all of our housing buildings to give an assessment on their current condition and where we should prioritize dollars so that we have a plan for future renovations and corrections,” Fitzgerald said.
