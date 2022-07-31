Wayne State will implement a new transfer credit policy in August to allow more students access to a four-year degree.
Prior to the changes students could transfer over a maximum of 64 credits. Per the new policy, the maximum cap is removed and all earned credit will be transferable.
The policy change was implemented by Provost Mark Kornbluh and Vice President of Academic Student Affairs and Global Engagement Ahmad Ezzeddine with the support of the Academic Senate and its committees, Ezzeddine said.
“The most pressing barriers for transfer students are a lack of clear pathways to a degree and the loss of credits they experience when they transition to a university,” said Ezzeddine. “These policy changes will reduce – and we hope eliminate – those issues.”
Transfer students at WSU represent about 35 to 40 percent of undergraduate students in a given year, Ezzeddine said.
Ezzeddine said he hopes the new policy will directly impact graduation rates.
“The new transfer policy aims to support and meet one of the goals of the university’s strategic plan, which includes launching a campus wide initiative to further educational attainment for people who have completed part of their college education, and increasing graduation rates for community college transfers to 60 percent,” he said.
Junior transfer student from Central Michigan University Samantha Wimmer said the new transfer policy will bring more students to WSU’s campus.
“I think this change on the transfer credits will be great for students. It will allow students who might not have enough money or access right after high school to go to a four-year college,” she said.
Wimmer also said the new policy will cater to students who need more balance in their lives.
“It also gives students more flexibility. Especially for students who have a lot going on in their life and can’t fully commit to college full-time and need part-time instead,” Wimmer said.
With this new policy change, students who are coming from vocational and technical programs will be given an equal opportunity to receive a bachelor’s degree from WSU, Ezzeddine said.
“...by eliminating the max number of transferable credits earned in applied, technical or vocational programs that can be used toward a bachelor's degree, we are providing students in two-year degree programs with equal opportunities to transfer into Wayne State bachelor's degree programs,” he said.
Junior transfer student from Lawrence Technological University Sidney Croskey said she understands the worry that students have when transferring credits to a university.
“I was close to the cap of the amount of credits allowed and would have been disappointed if I couldn’t get all of my credits to transfer,” Croskey said. “I believe this…will destress the transfer process.”
Wimmer said the new policy will inspire students to further their education at a larger university, despite the financial constraints that may be in the way.
“This policy change will influence more students to go to college if they choose to because it gives them a chance to save money by going to a community college and transfer to Wayne when they feel they only need so many more classes at a higher level, saving them money in the long-run,” she said.
Marina Johnson is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse2@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Jackson Meade, multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
