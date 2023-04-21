The Wayne State Warriors dance team took home its first-ever national championship in program history at this year’s College Classic.
The College Classic takes place yearly in Orlando, Florida at the Orange County Convention Center. Preliminaries were held on April 7, with finals on April 8.
Head coach Kaithlin Fettes said the win marked a conclusion to the team’s ninth season.
“The team this year was comprised of 10 dancers and two coaches. The second coach is Kristin Gallagher, who was a former dancer and for the last two years has been on the coaching side of things,” Fettes said.
Fettes said the team began working on choreography for Nationals in November.
“We spend the whole year preparing for (the competition). We get our choreography typically before we head on winter break. So usually it's in November,” she said. “We spend the last bit of basketball season and through April preparing for Nationals heavily.”
Senior co-captain Kennedy Merritt said the pressure to win is especially high as the competition nears closer.
“Nationals (were) definitely fun… (they were) also filled with long days of working hard to reach our goals,” Merritt said. “During our regular season we practiced three days a week, nine hours total, and while we were in Florida we practiced twice a day, roughly six hours total.”
Senior co-captain Jenna Alexander said the team received feedback after preliminaries and were able to improve their dance up until the final competition.
“We practice the day of our competition… We compete two days. We have the preliminaries, and then we have finals the next day. After preliminaries, we practice that same night after we compete, because we get judge comments back,” Alexander said. “We work on our dances more before we compete at finals. So we're literally practicing until our very last time competing.”
Fettes said the team brought two dances to the competition, team performance and jazz, and took home first place for their team performance, which was choreographed by Kristie Crites.
“Team performance is three different styles all rolled into one…Ours went in the order of pom, hip hop and then jazz,” she said. “We're able to showcase three styles in one with what hopes to be a really entertaining routine…It was really high energy and crowd pleasing. And I think that helped edge us over the competition.”
Alexander said the theme for the team performance routine was a pop mashup.
“Our team dance was (a) Michael Jackson Bruno Mars remix…We actually wore a sparkly glove on one hand like Michael Jackson,” Alexander said.
Junior Natalie Reid said the dance team was close to winning the competition last year, but came in second place.
“(Winning) was very surreal, because last year, we were very close to winning. We lost by two tenths of a point, which was heartbreaking. I was sobbing,” Reid said.
Reid said winning the championship was an amazing feeling.
“The minute that they announced second place (this year) and it wasn't us, I was crying. It was a really good feeling that we finally did it and were the first Wayne State Dance team to actually win,” Reid said.
Alexander said she felt extremely proud of the team.
“I'm just so proud of everyone. Everyone did amazing during finals, and it just felt so good coming off the stage, knowing we put everything we could out on the floor. It was just insane when we won. I feel like I blacked out (when) we were on stage. Everyone just started screaming and cheering and I could not believe it. I was so excited.”
Fettes said it was rewarding to watch the team win, especially after the hard work put in throughout the year.
“They're an incredibly talented group of women who worked tirelessly throughout the year,” she said. “Winning was absolutely incredible, but what they were able to achieve personally throughout the year was even more exciting to watch. To have that (work) be recognized on the highest platform is absolutely incredible.”
Fettes announced she was retiring from coaching at the conclusion of the competition.
“I have retired… after nine years… With all of the opportunities that have been provided, not only to the dancers, but to me during that time has been incredible. It is time for me to move on and time for somebody new to grow the team and push the team and continue that legacy,” Fettes said.
Alexander said she hopes the legacy of the team is remembered for years to come.
“I hope (this) kind of sets the bar for other dance teams in the future… Whatever happens, I hope everyone remembers this team and what we did to win,” Alexander said. “I hope it carries on to the next team, even if it is a different coach and they have a different way of doing things. I hope they follow in our footsteps and hopefully bring on more championships.”
Madeline Beck is The South End's arts & entertainment editor. She can be reached at artsandentertainmenttse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Kaithlin Fettes.
Commented