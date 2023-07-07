Wayne State’s Mobile Health Unit is providing free services at Clark Park today as the community gathers to enjoy the newly completed park.
Buzzing with energy from its $2 million renovations, hundreds gather at Clark Park on Friday to celebrate the new features.
Wayne Health said this is their first time hosting a site at the southwest Detroit park, but not the last as they were invited to return in the future.
Offering take-home COVID-19 tests, blood pressure testing and vaccinations, Wayne Health Mobile Unit is staffed by registered nurses, medical assistants and family health advocates to provide care at locations throughout the city.
Clark Park has served as a community hub since its creation in the 1800s and is made up of over 30 acres. New funding from various neighborhood foundations brought three new tennis courts, ADA-friendly playgrounds, a water splash pad, and fresh trees among other upgrades.
Future site locations can be found on Wayne Health Mobile Unit’s calendar.
Amelia Benavides-Colón is The South End's Co-Editor-in-Chief. She can be reached at hd4634@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Amelia Benavides-Colón.
