New reflection rooms have been added across campus through a collaboration between Wayne State’s Muslim Student Association, Facilities Planning and Management and the Student Senate Student Services Project Group.
WSU already had reflection rooms in six buildings across campus. FPM Facilities Planner Sean Campbell said the reflection rooms are non-denominational and can be used by students of all religious affiliations.
Muslim students often use the reflection room to conduct their five daily prayers. MSA has been working to bring the importance of reflection rooms to the university’s attention since 2015, said MSA President Ranya Krayem.
“Praying our five daily prayers is one of the five pillars of Islam,” Krayem said. “In the winter, some students may pray four of the five prayers at school, so having places to make ablution and pray in peace and comfort on campus are crucial for a school with a large Muslim population.”
The five pillars of Islam are the declaration of faith, the five daily prayers, almsgiving, fasting during the holy month of Ramadan and the pilgrimage to Mecca, according to Islamic Relief.
These reflection rooms are located in Student Center Room 350, Eugene Applebaum College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Room 1600, Mike Ilitch School of Business Room 365, Law School Room 2221, the back corner of the Purdy/Kresge Library near the building’s Kresge entrance, and multiple conference rooms in the A. Paul Schaap Chemistry Building and Lecture Hall.
There are also two new reflection rooms opened this semester, one in STEM Innovation Learning Center Room 210 and another on the second floor of the Undergraduate Library, Campbell said.
He said a third new reflection room will open in State Hall as part of FPM’s renovation project of the building. Work on building a functionally designed space for the reflection room will begin in May.
The State Hall reflection room, which will be located toward the west entrance of the building, will include an ablution area and will accommodate storage and privacy, he said. FPM’s State Hall renovation project is planned to be completed in 2023.
“It was very important that we created some division between gender...that is something that the Muslim Student Association determined to be kind of critical,” Campbell said.
Krayem said the Student Services Project Group maintained communication with MSA and FPM throughout this work. The project group advocated for students and helped determine what rooms on campus could be converted into reflection rooms.
Prayer materials are featured in the eight open reflection rooms across campus.
“Dean of Students (David Strauss) identified funding to supply each of these rooms with mats for prayer so those things will be readily available for those who need to use them,” Campbell said.
Reflection rooms can also be a place to gather oneself mentally.
MaKayla Rawls, a junior political science and African American studies major, said she uses the Student Center reflection room as a place to seek solace during the day.
“The reflection rooms allow me to think in peace and calm down in between classes,” she said.
Rawls commutes to WSU and has classes immediately after her daily morning track practice. She is a thrower on the WSU track and field team.
“I needed a space to relieve me from my anxiety of the end of the semester, track and working,” Rawls said. “My quick five-minute meditations in the reflection rooms have helped me stay focused and calm.”
FPM is “committed to making the student experience much more accommodating and to our diverse student bodies’ diverse lives,” Campbell said.
Students can continue to suggest facility concerns bycontacting an FPM staff member, he said.
Krayem said she appreciated the opening of the two new reflection rooms, as they were a long-overdue addition to the campus.
“These rooms make it easier for students to pray and normalize self-care by providing space to do so,” she said. “Students are comforted and feel supported knowing that they have a dedicated space in busy buildings across campus.”
Jessica Taylor is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at gp5272@wayne.edu.
Cover photo of STEM Innovation Learning Center reflection room and additional photos and video by Jessica Taylor.
