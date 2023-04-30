Wayne State’s Board of Governors met on Friday to approve next year’s room and board rates, allocate money towards tennis court renovations and amend the university’s statute for academic probation.
The BOG passed a motion to approve the 2023-2024 room and board rate which will see a 0% increase for residential dorm style rooms, 1-2% increase for suites and apartments and 3% increase for unfurnished apartments.
Senior Associate Vice President for Finance and Deputy Chief Financial Office Bethany Gielczyk said dining rates will also see an increase of 4.25% on the three mandatory plans that are part of the residential program.
Gielczyk said because Wayne State does not require students to live or eat on campus, they need to provide a quality service and remain competitive with the external market.
A motion was passed to allocate bond funds not exceeding $1,880,000 to renovate the Matthaei tennis courts. Chief Business Officer David Massaron said because of the poor conditions, WSU’s tennis team rents space from the University of Detroit Mercy.
“It's kind of blight-y, the fence there is bad and the surrounding grounds are not up to par with what we should expect for a university of our caliber,” Massaron said. “Water from the adjacent building runs onto the courts during the winter which contributes to the destabilization of the overall court.”
Massaron said the proposed project would fix those problems including restoring the cement to stabilize the construction and add lighting.
A motion was also passed to amend BOG Statute 2.34.11, revising the language to allow the opportunity for students to be offered to participate in an academic recovery plan rather than be excluded if their cumulative grade point average does not improve above a 2.0 by the end of the standard probationary period.
Associate Director of Academic Affairs Kelly Dormer said students might need a little extra time to get connected with academic success resources, helping with time management and other personal issues they are dealing with, where a recovery plan would come into place.
“What we’re doing is planning academically for the third term. So whether that is getting that student into a new major and helping them plan what they will take in that third semester or getting them into a better fit,” Dormer said. “It's a combination of maybe some repeats and a different balance with how they schedule, discussion on work loads and how many credits they are taking with what else they are trying to do.”
Dormer said students on probation work directly with their assigned advisor who can give them referrals for Counseling and Psychological Services, Student Disability Services, the Academic Success Center and other University resources.
The BOG passed a motion to Restructure the Mike Ilitch School of Business from four Departments to six with Department Name Changes effective fall term 2023. Provost Mark Kornbluh said subjects of study like supply chain and information technology were being overlooked being combined with other departments.
“The objective is to grow enrollment, have better focus on our students and to improve our placements so that we’re able to have our department chairs tighter with the industry,” Kornbluh said. “And really focus on the curriculum and make sure we’re forward looking with each department chair, focusing on that area of expertise that we know with the complying departments."
The new departments for the Mike Ilitch School of Business will include Accounting, Finance, Global Supply Chain Management, Technology Information Systems and Analytics, Management and Marketing.
Doctoral Pharmacy and Health Sciences student Carleen De Luna delivered a public comment about her experience being dismissed from the program after requesting more time to finish her final exam.
De Luna said discrepancies between 2021 and 2022 Pharmacy and Health Sciences handbook led to her unjustly being dismissed despite being half complete with the program.
“When a student enters the program with the 2021 handbook, the program should honor that handbook that the student entered with, correct? This is a contract that the student signed and agreed on, so why would a program dismiss a student on a brand new handbook that the student did not sign,” De Luna said.
De Luna said she tried to appeal the decision three times and was denied. President M. Roy Wilson said that he would follow up with her to discuss the matter further.
The BOG will meet again on Friday, June 22 in the Student Center Ballroom.
Theresa De Benedetti is The South End's breaking news correspondent. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Ciaran Martin, multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
