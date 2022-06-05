Habari Gani Black Family! I hope you are feeling powerful, because you are. I write this note with the hope of encouraging you to continue resisting anything less than excellence for Black Students at Wayne State. WSU takes pride in being located in the heart of Detroit but it needs to be reminded of the Black student activists and organizers that are fighting to represent their community.
Right now, there are a couple of promises on the table. An announcement has been made to expand the Office of Multicultural Student Engagement physically, taking over the entire seventh floor of the Student Center and expanding its budget to include a Director of Black Student Engagement. This director is supposed to work closely with the Department of African American Studies. This promise, under the new position, includes the establishment of an office for Black student engagement modeled after the success of the Center for Latino/a and Latin American Studies.
Sounds good? It is good, however, it’s not complete without the full story and without you.
On March 10, 2021 concerned students and the Black Student Union held a protest demonstration calling attention to and demanding the following: needed updates in Housing, overdue support for the African American Studies Department, funding and a freestanding physical space for BSU and other Black student orgs, and a specific fully funded wrap-around support program for Black Students, to name a few.
The full list of Demands can be found at linktr.ee/waynestatebsu.
The initial response from the university was a general: “No,”. Saying that some of the Demands weren’t feasible. However, after more protests and students using the power of their voice, the university reached out looking to “find solutions”. Since then:
- Updated policy has been promised in housing,
- Housing and Residential Life has new Black hires,
- The process has begun to have more AFS professors on the tenure track
- Black Student Union has an office in the Student Center, and
- on March 10, 2022 a Black Student Engagement Office was promised
Not yet a complete victory, but this is progress in route to a complete victory. Money is being moved in the direction of Black students like never before. Not because the university woke up one day and found it in their heart to do the right thing, but because Black students shook the university out of its sleep.
We now have an opportunity for real change. But we must demand it reflects Black students' needs, voices and leadership. It must reflect you. Right now it’s not headed in that direction, but it can. The original fifth demand is:
“We demand a fully-funded student support network for graduation and retention that includes stipends for students and is modeled after the Center for Latino/a and Latin American Studies program. The program must include an ample programming budget that will be jointly curated by the Black Student Union and representatives from the African American Studies Department.”
Do you see how the current promise from the University directly reflects the demand from the students? This is good, and for this, we should be proud. It’s the power of Students' voices that made it happen. However, the promise is incomplete. Where is the student leadership in the decision-making process? Where is the joint curation? This is necessary for anything to be effective.
So to the Black students reading this, be encouraged, you are it. Thank you to those who continue to demand not only the nine demands of last March but for continuing to demand your needs. Celebrate the victories, but never get comfortable with anything less than excellence for Black students at Wayne State. To all allies: no matter what position, organization, background, personal or academic standing know that you are here for a reason. We must always remember that we are no mistake, we are divinely created and empowered and the ancestors are ready for you to make your move. You’re an artist, activist, organizer, teacher, student and leader. I hope you are feeling powerful, because you are.
Signed,
Jeremiah H.W. Wheeler
WSU Student and Brother in the Struggle.
Co-Signed by WSU’s Black Student Union, National Society of Black Engineers and the InterVarsity Black Campus Ministries at Wayne State.
Contact blackconvergence@gmail.com for more information about this movement.
Jeremiah Wheeler is the President of Wayne State's Black Student Union and can be reached at fx882@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Hannah Sexton, graphic designer for The South End. She can be reached at go0353@wayne.edu.
