Wayne State’s annual tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. was held virtually Monday due to current campus COVID-19 restrictions.
The event’s theme was “Looking Back to Look Ahead” and featured vocal performances, words from WSU administration and a keynote speech by Christopher Wilson, WSU alum and director of experience design at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.
Stacie Clayton, director of community affairs, said this year’s tribute was initially planned to be in-person before switching to virtual.
Clayton said Wilson was one of WSU’s 2021 Distinguished Warriors, and his impressive career led to him being chosen as this year’s keynote speaker.
“Just reading his bio, reading about him, seeing that he was from Detroit originally, he worked at the Smithsonian, he focused on history — specifically African American history — he's done programming, he's done writing, and I said, ‘Okay, this is great if we can get him’ and as it turned out, he was very interested in supporting his alma mater.”
Wilson said the popular depiction of King as simply wanting people to be judged by their character is not a complete one.
“(R)eally what Dr. King was about, was a radical remaking of society, and we’ve conveniently forgotten in our history much of that story,” he said.
Wilson said people do themselves a disservice when they reduce the civil rights movement to a few inspirational leaders.
“People who go first and go alone are special. They might have gotten arrested, beaten up, maybe killed,” he said. “But we also needed the commitment of people to follow them and make that moment of courage into a movement.”
Wilson said the current approval numbers for King are overwhelmingly positive.
“Indeed, today, nearly everyone says they admire Martin Luther King,” he said. “In 2019, more than 90% of U.S. adults in a poll said they viewed him favorably.”
Wilson said this contrasts with some polls taken during the civil rights movement. At the time of the 1961 Freedom Rides, a Gallup poll showed that they had a 61% disapproval rating.
"A similar number—57% — (of respondents) felt that tactics like sit-ins would ultimately hurt the cause of Blacks in their drive to end segregation," he said.
Wilson said before the 1963 March on Washington, King had a 71% approval rating for the pace with which he was working towards equality. King’s approval rating worsened as the activity of the civil rights movement increased.
“By 1966, a Harris poll showed 85% of Americans felt civil rights demonstrations were hurting the cause of equality, while a Gallup poll, the same year, showed Americans were twice as likely to have a negative as a positive opinion of Dr. King,” he said.
Wilson said he spoke with Sam Pollard, director of the 2021 film “MLK/FBI,” whose film explores how the FBI sought to tarnish King’s position and influence as a civil rights leader.
“(T)he reason he (King) was so dangerous was from the beginning, he and others in the movement, were about destroying systemic racism,” Wilson said. “It wasn't just that they felt that segregation was mean — it was that segregation was a system, a system intended to keep Black people in a servile condition.”
When historical figures and events related to African American history are immortalized, their legacy tends to be a watered-down version of their identity and beliefs, Wilson said.
“As we celebrate these icons or symbols of this history, they become less radical, less complicated, less real and more accepted but in an artificial way,” Wilson said.
Wilson said he encouraged audience members to look further into King's legacy, rather than relying on the simplified “I Have a Dream” version of King that is often presented. Community members should read “Stride Toward Freedom” by King or listen to his less popular speeches.
“The MLK holiday is not, to me, about a day of service. It’s not about a few comfortable lines in a few of his speeches. It’s not about a group hug. It’s about a day of action,” he said.
He said viewers should research former WSU faculty like Walter Bergman and WSU alum Silas Norman, both of whom were active in the civil rights movement.
“Meet the people in Detroit who are still living and still have stories to tell and stories we need to hear,” Wilson said. “I believe this history can empower us to make a better future, but only if we engage it in its fullest sense and accept that truth must go deeper than what we can understand from a statue, a street name or a holiday.”
Kate Vaughn is the breaking news correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Kate Vaughn.
