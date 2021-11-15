Wayne State’s football team lost its final game of the 2021 season by a score of 35-13 against Ferris State, the No.1 team in the NCAA Division II national poll, at Top Taggart Field on Saturday.
Head coach Paul Winters said his team was playing great defense in the first half and benefited from turnovers committed by FSU.
“We started off really strong, shut down a couple of drives they had going on defense and finally got a drive going in the second quarter to take a 6-0 lead,” Winters said. “We were creating turnovers, and that was big, cause they had one where we created a turnover inside the 10-yard line, we had a couple of others too.”
Neither team could score any points in the first quarter, but WSU struck first in the second quarter.
However, when WSU went to kick the field goal to make the game 7-0, FSU jumped over the Warriors long snapper and blocked the kick, holding the Warriors to 6-0.
Graduate student quarterback Jake AmRhein led the Warriors offense down the field and made a critical fourth down conversion at FSU’S 30 yard line. AmRhein delivered a pass to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Trevonte Davis, who kept the drive alive on a 16 yard reception for a first down.
After rushing on four consecutive possessions, redshirt sophomore running back Kendall Williams scored on a 3 yard carry.
With 3:33 left in the second quarter, the FSU Bulldogs marched the ball down the field, led by their senior quarterback Jared Bernhardt, who torched WSU defense, running for a total of 178 yards.
FSU senior running back Tyler Minor rushed for a 2 yard touchdown. Minor ran for a total of 107 yards on the night.
The Warriors kept the game close heading into the third quarter, as they trailed by a small margin of 7-6.
Winters said he felt like his team did a good job but struggled stopping Bernhardt throughout the game.
“Their quarterback (Bernhardt) is a tremendous athlete and we really struggled tackling him,” Winters said. “I think that was probably the biggest thing, we just had trouble downing the football. I thought we did a pretty good job against their running backs but their quarterback was not so much elusive, but strong and physical, and we just were missing tackles on him.”
On the other side of the ball, the Warriors had just as much of a difficult time stopping the Bulldogs as they did getting anything going offensively.
FSU had a total of 426 rushing yards whereas WSU only had 86 total rushing yards. WSU also struggled sustaining drives, as they only converted two out of 14 times on third down.
Winters said FSU had one of the toughest defenses WSU has faced this season.
“We could make some blocks and get some movement but they do a great job of recovering and they're physically strong and we struggled with that,” Winters said. “We had a plan to get to their middle linebacker cause that’s the key to their defense, and we really struggled doing that.”
WSU finished the season with a record of 2-9. Despite the disappointing end to a bad season, two aspects of the 2020-21 campaign were noticeable, Winters said.
“It stood out to me in a positive way how they (the team) stayed together as a family and how they cared about each other,” Winters said. “I think it stood out in a negative way how the teams that we played against that had basically 2020 as a practice time had an advantage over us.”
Winters said he is looking forward to learning from this season and anticipates a better 2022 season.
“I think the biggest thing that will continue to help Wayne State football is the students believing in these young men and supporting them the way they have and making this place a great place to play,” Winters said.
David Carter is the sports editor for The South End. He can be reached at gq1784@wayne.edu.
Photo provided by WSU Athletics.
