Wayne State women’s basketball lost to Grand Valley State 54-63 Thursday, marking its second loss in a row and and 15th in a row against GVSU.
The Warriors previously lost to GVSU 35-72 on Dec. 4, 2021 at the GVSU Fieldhouse Arena in Allendale, Michigan.
Head Coach Carrie Lohr said the Warriors had problems with ball movement that led to WSU and GVSU swapping the lead in the first quarter.
“I think we were kind of struggling to see the next pass,” Lohr said. “I thought we did that early and we were trying to continue to do that and sometimes when the game gets close, maybe you’re not seeing things as clearly as we’re seeing them from the sidelines.”
Senior forward Sam Cherney earned her 10th double-double this season with 20 points and 17 rebounds. Cherney led the Warriors in scoring throughout the game, Lohr said.
“She was able to get to the free throw line and get her hands on a lot of rebounds and I just thought, ‘gosh, there were probably three or four that got taken away from her,’” Lohr said. “So she was really battling and she definitely made a great presence in the paint for us.”
The Warriors picked up some momentum in the second quarter and held a 23-22 lead heading into halftime.
However, the third quarter swung in favor of the Lakers and they regained a 45-31 lead.
WSU committed 21 turnovers, giving GVSU opportunities to score. Lohr said this made it challenging for the Warriors to keep up with the Lakers.
“It’s tough to fight the number two team in the country and basically give them the ball back 21 times,” Lohr said. “They’re going to score.”
Lohr said while WSU’s issues helped GVSU make its shots, she was impressed with her team’s perseverance.
“I thought they really capitalized on our mistakes and that’s what good teams do but I'm certainly encouraged with our effort and I think there’s opportunities for improvement,” she said.
After multiple turnovers and ball movement issues, WSU ultimately lost 63-54.
Lohr said GVSU’s offense and playcall changes on her end was a factor in WSU’s loss.
“We were trying to make some adjustments so that’s on me, I take the fall for that because they threw something at us I wasn’t prepared for and kudos to their point guard and their two (shooting) guard for scoring 30 of their points, that was impressive from our end,” Lohr said.
This loss drops the Warriors to 12-7 and they are now in a three way tie with Ferris State University and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in the GLIAC. GVSU holds first at 17-1.
Lohr said she will prepare the Warriors for success in their upcoming game this weekend.
“It’s our senior night on Saturday so sometimes there’s a little extra emotion on that so you hope that the emotion works in your favor for sure but it also could be a little bit of just an emotional time,” Lohr said. “We’ll do our best to keep our girls focused on the task at hand and that’s to beat Davenport at home.”
Though Davenport University is at the bottom of the GLIAC at 1-18, Lohr said the Warriors can’t underestimate the Panthers.
“Davenport is a dangerous team,” she said. “Their record does not reflect how hard they play, they’ve been improving every game and they’re certainly playing for something with this being their last game of the season as well. So I think we’re going to have a tough challenge and we’ve got to come ready to play.”
The Warriors will face off against the Panthers at the WSU Fieldhouse on Saturday for Senior Day.
Jenna Prestininzi is the editor-in-chief of The South End. She can be reached at editorinchieftse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Jenna Prestininzi.
