Wayne State’s Student Senate started its 2022-23 term with its first meeting on May 5, but the meeting wasn’t published on Senate’s social media and neither were the consecutive four meetings, violating the bylaws in place for the organization.
Senate held general body meetings on May 5, May 7, June 2, June 16 and July 7 without posting meeting notices on Senate’s official Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Student Student Public Relations Director Tony DiMeglio said the dates were posted on Senate’s official website and deleted following the meetings; The South End was unable to confirm this.
According to Article VI of Senate’s Bylaws, meetings should be open to all members of the WSU community and must be posted both on the Senate’s website website and official social media pages.
“The Director of Public Relations must post notice of each regular, special, and Executive Board meeting on the Senate official website and official social media. Notice must include the exact location, date, and time of the meeting and a statement that all students are welcome to attend,” according to Article VI, Section 1 of the Senate’s bylaws.
The Student Senate held general body meetings on July 21 and Aug. 4, both meetings were publicized and covered by The South End.
In its first five meetings of the summer, the Senate made parliamentary committee appointments and passed a $11,050 FestiFall swag budget. Senate approved the Festifall budget in two separate meetings: $6,250 on May 19 and $4,800 on June 2.
Dean of Students and advisor of the Student Senate, David Strauss said he believes the Student Senate when they say they did publicize the meeting dates on their website.
“They are leaders who are expected to comply but I think also they are students like everybody else, sometimes things may not happen,” Strauss said. “But if they tell me they run the website, then I believe them.”
Strauss was unfamiliar with Article VI, Section I of Senate’s bylaws, which require the meeting notices be posted on social media, citing the only official university communication method is through a university website.
Junior social work major Jenna Friedman said the Student Senate should be responsible for fulfilling their bylaws.
“Ideally, the Student Senate would fulfill their responsibilities without needing any extra help,” Friedman said. “It should not be the students’ job to remind them to do what they say they will do.”
Friedman said that they felt “disappointed but not surprised” when learning of the Student Senate’s failure to publicize the first five meetings of the new term.
“Although the Student Senate does a lot to help on campus, they often fall short,” Friedman said.
The 2021-22 Student Senate completed several initiatives last year including: adding free menstrual products to bathrooms, supplying condoms in campus vending machines and creating more reflection rooms across campus.
President Yousra Zouani and DiMeglio said the failure to announce the meetings was due to transition issues and delays in public relations training.
“We've been just getting on our feet for a hot minute and we finally got most of our things organized, we had a few vacancies to fill,” Zouani said.
DiMeglio said Senate had trouble transitioning into their new term and misplaced the account passwords for all of Senate’s social media.
Communicating with the rest of the student body isn't a difficult task to complete, junior criminal justice major Brendan Zemke said.
“...I feel as if it is quite easy to put that information out there,” Zemke said. “I personally don’t have much else to say than the fact that Student Senate should start making meetings known as they are required to, instead of being lax in their communication.”
Strauss said transitions are not always easy for student organizations.
“These are students. This is not employment. These are students who also have classes and other responsibilities,” Strauss said. “So I would say we expect all student organizations to have a good transition, but sometimes if it doesn’t happen, and they can learn from their mistakes and they can improve from there then it becomes a win.”
Strauss said Senate has attended all of the committee and Board of Governors meetings that they're responsible for.
Strauss said Senate has an obligation to follow their organization's rules.
“My expectation of all student organizations is that they comply with their bylaws that guide their organization,” Strauss said.
If students are confused when Senate meets, they should ask, Strauss said.
“I understand that they potentially did not comply with their bylaws on communicating the meetings, but now they are,” Strauss said. “But others could also ask, ‘Hey when is the Student Senate meeting?’ and they would get that information.”
Zemke said that while other WSU students should remind the Student Senate of their responsibilities, Senate should be held accountable for failing to publicize the summer meetings.
“I also think the Senate should be responsible for knowing what they are responsible for and following through with those responsibilities,” Zemke said.
Friedman said Senate needs to improve its communication with the student body.
“If the Student Senate was more involved with the very people that they are trying to help, their work would be more effective,” she said.
Katherine Stozicki is the News Editor for The South End. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Marina Johnson is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse2@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Hannah Sexton, graphic designer for The South End. She can be reached at go0353@wayne.edu.
Commented