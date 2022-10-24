Wayne State’s Student Senate met on Thursday to interview candidates for its School of Business Representative vacancy, discuss course availability and changes in credit hours.
Two students interviewed for the vacant School of Business Representative positions during closed-session presentations, media and guests were not allowed to be present during these presentations.
Senate President Yousra Zouani said neither candidate was chosen to fill the positions.
“There were issues with scheduling and other requirements, so they will be unable to complete that role,” Zouani said. “That being said we now still have vacancies for the college of engineering, college of fine performing and communication arts and pharmacy and information sciences.”
During the president’s report, Zouani said the university will be adopting a new snow day policy. Zouani said on snow days, in person classes will now be hosted online.
“Announcement to move to remote operations would cause faculty members to cancel their affected in-person class and schedule an online synchronous class at the regular scheduled time where feasible or to make other agreeable arrangements with students to ensure continuity of operations,” Zouani said.
Zouani said this allows class time to not be lost and gives the ability to be more liberal with snow days.
Senator of the month was awarded to Senator at Large Cordelia Krajewski. Zouani said this was because Krajewski excelled when she took on a new position with the Public Health Project Group.
During the Student Affairs report, Extension Center Representative Huda Syed said they are planning a change in pricing for credit hours.
“You can still take 12 credits and be considered a full time student, but they will offer a discount so it will be cheaper to take 14 credits than 12 credits now,” Syed said.
Syed said administration wants to change the current number of credits that courses are worth.
Dean of Students David Strauss said this is called block tuition and has more financial benefit for students.
“We are the only four year public institution in the state that has what I call a la carte payment, so you pay by the credit hour,” Strauss said. “What block tuition does is it sets a rate. The threshold for that is 12 credit hours, but with block tuition credits you will be able to take 18 for the same cost.”
Strauss said financial aid will be set up accordingly so nobody is disadvantaged in their aid distribution package.
Senator at Large Vivian Pendergast said there is a problem with the First Year Seminar course program and not having enough professors for the amount of students who need to take it.
“There are over 200 students who are seniors right now who have not taken it even though it is a requirement (for graduation),” Pendergast said. “They are obviously thinking of making an exception requirement for that group of students, and also to debate whether we are going to keep it at all going forward.”
Pendergast said the Board of Governor’s General Education Oversight Committee wants to raise the general education requirement from one natural science credit to two.
Senator Sheva Khaimov opened a discussion about the availability of upper level psychology courses. Khaimov said the department has struggled after losing 12 faculty members in the last three years.
“I had trouble this semester and for the winter semester finding upper-level psychology courses, really anything above a 3000 simply doesn’t exist,” Khaimov said. “A lot of those classes are actually requirements for psychology majors.”
Khaimov said this makes it difficult for psychology students interested in a masters or doctorate degree to hone in on specialites.
Pendergast said there is also a lack of lower-level courses; and the problem is occurring across all of Wayne State’s colleges.
“(The General Oversight Committee) said there (are) chemistry majors who are on track not to graduate on time because there are classes that are not being offered that are supposed to be…,” she said.
The next Senate meeting will be held Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. in Student Center Room Hilberry AB.
Theresa De Benedetti is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Jackson Meade, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
