Wayne State men’s and women’s swim and dive teams opened their home schedule against Tiffin University and Davenport University Oct. 18 at the Matthaei Natatorium.
The men’s team defeated the Dragons 148.5 to 60.5, while the women’s team beat TU 163 to 23, and pulled away from the Panthers, 137 to 100.
Both teams entered the meet ranked inside the College Swimming and Diving Coaches of America Association/TYR Top 25 Division II Preseason Poll as the women’s team was ranked 12th with the men’s team ranked 15th.
WSU opened the event with a win in the women’s 400-yard medley. The quartet of seniors Aliza Durack and Ashlen Michalski, along with juniors Haley Groteler and Jia Yi Koh posted a time of 3:30.15.
Koh also placed first in the women’s 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:12.31 and posted the fastest time in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:23.66. Groteler and Michalski teamed with freshman Marina Tarlev and sophomore Julia Brunner for another relay win — taking first place in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:37.51.
Freshman Jordan Fox posted two wins on the evening, finishing first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:58.62 and the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:03.41.
In the men’s 400-yard medley, WSU’s team comprised of seniors Ahmed Ahmed, Joao Ribeiro, Ryan Katulski and junior Franz Mueller took first place with a time of 3:59.52.
Mueller added individual victories in the 200-yard freestyle and 200-yard backstroke with times of 1:45.92 and 1:54.48, respectively, while Ribeiro secured first place in the 200-yard medley with a time of 1:58.45.
One of the highlights of the meet was in the 1000-yard freestyle between senior Leonardo de Oliveria and Tiffin’s Nick De Robles. De Oliveria pulled away with the win with a time of 9:57.68.
Ribeiro and junior diver Amanda Hurchalla posted NCAA B standard times in the meet, with Ribeiro posting a time of 3:59 in the 400 IM time trial, and Hurchalla earned 261.70 points in the one-meter dive and 273.90 points in the three-meter dive event.
For the team’s next meet versus Oakland University, head coach Sean Peters said he anticipates a good challenge from OU and hopes his team is ready to compete.
Both swim and dive teams return to action versus Oakland University at the Matthaei Natatorium Oct. 25 with the meet scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Cover photo by Susana Hernandez
