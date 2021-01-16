Students at Wayne State University will share their skills and how they are applying them by presenting in front of their peers in the Leading While Learning conference, run by the WSU Academic Success Center.
Normally, the conference would be in person, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the event will take place virtually via Zoom on Feb. 26. LWL was created in 2019 by former coordinator Francesca Fernandes for students to gain leadership and present their skills, all while discussing topics they’re most interested in.
“It was really this idea that Frankie birthed out of just passion. It was really just giving students the opportunity to gain leadership skills and talk about the things they wanted to talk about,” said Jourdan Johnson, peer assisted learning program assistant in the Academic Success Center.
LWL was first available only to student peer support leaders who were actively assisting students on the WSU campus, Johnson said. Now, LWL is geared toward all interested students seeking leadership and professional development skills.
Students can apply to LWL by Jan. 18 by submitting a form online. Up to 15 presentations will be selected. Students can choose to present alone or in groups of two or more, Johnson said.
“Once students complete the form they will get paired with a staff or faculty mentor that will help them create their presentation. Then they will present having a discussion and activity,” said Amelia Parnis, WSU Student Affairs employee.
Mentors may be graduate students or academic staff members who will meet with presenters once or twice before the conference, according to the application.
“My first time going to LWL was my first time presenting. It was a peer to peer education which is really effective,” said Alexis Taylor, a junior majoring in psychology.
Approximately 70 attendees, including staff and faculty that assisted students, come to support during the conference, Johnson said.
“Since this year's conference is virtual, there will be 45 minute presentations with 15 minute breaks. We encourage students to have more activities included in their presentation than just talking to people to keep it more engaged,” Johnson said.
This year's conference will include ice breakers during the beginning of the presentation and an ending section called “Maximizing Your Potential as a Student Leader” for students and employees to connect, Johnson said.
Since most WSU classes and activities have been held virtually during the pandemic, the campus social life has suffered.
“Participation in the LWL conference and getting involved as much as possible is really important for college students because we get used to going to school and back home and during COVID we don’t have any interaction as much,” said Jacob Kostecke, biology major.
Chantell Phillips is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at chantellphillips@wayne.edu.
