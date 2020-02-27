Wayne State suspended all spring break study abroad trips due to the coronavirus, according to a university-wide email sent on Thursday.
"Out of an abundance of caution and because of the high degree of uncertainty about how the disease is spreading and our inability to control events on the ground in different countries, we have decided to suspend our Wayne State University spring break study abroad programs for this semester," the email states.
For students affected by this announcement, a refund process or possible reschedule dates for the trips will be available, according to a separate email sent to program participants.
Starting next week, study abroad staff will be meeting with each class to answer questions about the next step in this process and how to obtain a refund.
"Participating students will not be impacted financially or academically, and we will work with our faculty to ensure that students receive full credit for their courses," the university-wide email states.
The U.S. Department of State has only issued travel warnings to China, which is currently at a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory. The virus was first detected in Wuhan, China, according to the department of state's website.
According to a report by CNN, a growing number of universities in the U.S. have cancelled international trips due to the virus. Many trips have been cancelled in China, South Korea and Italy.
WSU will continue to post information on its coronavirus update page, while also following the U.S. Department of State and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If students, faculty or families have further questions or concerns, the Office of Study Abroad can be reached at 313-577-3207 or studyabroad@wayne.edu.
Slone Terranella is is editor-in-chief of The South End. She can be reached at EditorinChiefTSE@gmail.com.
