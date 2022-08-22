Stepping into a leadership role is a daunting task, especially when it feels like all eyes are on you. You are left with dealing with previous leaders' residual problems, while confronting the current ones and are expected to execute everything with precision.
College is exciting. We are all passionate young adults exploring our careers together and student organizations play a major role in that. At Wayne State we are training to be professionals in our field and we should hold one other in high regard for working hard to do so.
When leadership roles for campus organizations changed this past May, “I immediately became in charge of running a daily digital newspaper and was expected to hire a brand new staff and begin planning a 20-plus page print edition,” said Benavides-Colón.
“Becoming president meant leading 24 people from different backgrounds and immediately turning them into a team. I wanted to start everyone on a new page by having an honest conversation on expectations and developing a mission statement that defined who we are as a team,” said Zouani.
Accepting a leadership role of an organization is a major responsibility and despite the transitional issues experienced by everyone, it’s vital to maintain the integrity of our groups.
“The Student End has helped journalists learn how to report on their communities since 1967, and before that The Daily Collegian was publishing student voices since 1950. Just because I was feeling overwhelmed at times doesn’t mean I could damage the reputation of our paper,” said Benavides-Colón.
TSE has molded strong journalists, former editors have gone to work in newsrooms around the country including The Detroit News, Detroit Free Press, Wall Street Journal and New York Times.
Student Senators have come on to become leaders in our communities as members in the Michigan House of Representatives, doctors, lawyers, and engineers.
Every initiative introduced to the Senate is brought forth to solve a problem on campus. In past years, Senate has worked hard to provide free menstrual products to bathrooms, create a mental health first aid initiative and create spaces for minority groups on campus.
“We are students, and as students we struggle. While completing our Senate duties, we are working long shifts, serving on other student organizations, all while maintaining our grades. Despite all our struggles, we remain resilient because it is our duty to work towards the betterment of our community,” said Zouani.
TSE gives student journalists the opportunity to earn valuable clips for their portfolios, making them prime candidates for jobs and internships. The paper also employs a graphic designer and photographer to help expand TSE’s reach into other departments.
At its core, Senate is a learning experiment. It is a space to grow into a leader by making mistakes and learning from them. It is a space to learn how to work with people you don’t always agree with. It is a space to make your ideas about improving the campus come true. It is a space where you learn how to push and adapt after hitting roadblocks. When successful, the Student Senate creates leaders that are attentive to their community and willing to push for the needs of students.
Anonymous comments directed toward senators, journalists and sources from TSE articles makes it impossible to do our jobs. Empty words are thrown that feel like daggers towards the efforts Senators put into their initiatives. Students are becoming afraid to voice their opinion publicly because they fear being harassed online and reporters aren’t getting the positive recognition they deserve for their hard work.
Despite all of that, Senators continually work hard to deliver initiatives that will benefit students such as spending money for FestiFall items so students can have HDMI adapters, or opening an Office of Sexual Violence Prevention and Education. Because the purpose of the Student Senate is how to help students.
Student journalists on campus continue to look for the news that matters to students and report on issues that matter. “Together with Student Senate we hold our administration accountable, helping you feel secure in your role as a member of the WSU community,” said Benavides-Colón.
We are on the same team, we are students just like you, so we ask that you join us in our efforts to improve our campus and institution for the better. Work with us instead of against us and as the semester is on the horizon, hold your expectations of our organizations high.
Sincerely,
Yousra Zouani
Student Senate President 2022-23
Amelia Benavides-Colón
The South End Editor-in-Chief 2022-23
Cover photo by Jackson Meade, multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
