Wayne State’s men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs capped off their seasons with a victory at the Don Kimble Invitational in Kentwood, MI, on Nov. 20. The women’s team (1,171 points) and the men’s team (1,012 points) each brought home their sixth victory of the season.
The women’s team finished the fall season with four wins in a row, beginning on Nov. 4 against the University of Findlay.
WSU swimming head coach Sean Peters said the women’s team is hitting its stride.
“I feel that the teams and I are in lockstep with each other,” Peters said. We are looking at our performances at every meet, and trying to come up with ways to improve. They want to perform well at the end of the season, and I want to help them get to their goals.”
Junior diver Mikaela Senkus said the team’s new coach Jason Trout gave them a great base to build off of early in the season.
“Our team is becoming very well-rounded. Our dive coach, Jason Trout, put a big emphasis on basics and conditioning at the beginning of the season, so we have created a strong foundation in our training,” Senkus said. “Every day at practice we hold each other accountable to put in our best effort and encourage each other to try new skills we may be nervous about. I feel that training in this type of environment has made a big impact on our performance as a team.”
Junior swimmer Barbara Munoz and senior teammate Jordan Fox placed first and second, respectively, in the 1650 freestyle.
Fox said this year’s team competes with itself in practice more than years prior.
“Our distance group has great depth this year compared to my previous years at WSU which has definitely increased the overall competition on the team,” Fox said. “The depth has allowed us all to push ourselves since there is that competition in practice to swim faster than the person next to you which in turn helps you and your teammates swim faster.”
The Don Kimble Invitational marked WSU swimming & diving’s last competition until the new year— on Jan. 7, 2023, WSU hosts Saginaw Valley State at the Matthaei Natatorium.
Peters said the upcoming break is a valuable time for the program.
“I am very pleased as a coach to have this time. I saw some things at this meet that we do need to improve upon, and if we are going to take further steps, this time is essential for us to get into an even higher level of training. I know we can do better, but more importantly, the athletes believe they can do better as well,” Peters said.
Peters said he is confident in his team’s ability to go all the way.
“It is time to make improvements, challenge ourselves further, and make those big strides,” Peters said. “My hope going into the January seventh meet and beyond, is that we are a major contender at both the conference and NCAA levels. We have what it takes.”
Ronnie Martin is a contributing writer for The South End. He can be reached at he0181@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Jackson Meade.
