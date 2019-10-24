Wayne State Police Department is investigating two robberies that took place near campus late Wednesday night, leading into early Thursday.
The robberies both occurred within minutes of each other, according to a campus-wide alert sent out by WSUPD.
On Wednesday Oct. 23, a 38-year-old WSU researcher was walking home along Hancock Street when two men with handguns pulled up in a black sedan at approximately 11:55 p.m.
WSUPD said the suspects took the man’s property and headed toward Second Avenue. The victim’s identity and what the suspects took are not disclosed in the report. The victim says the incident occurred in front of an apartment building located at 667 West Hancock St.
The victim described the suspects as black males wearing all black with hoodies and masks covering their faces. Both were approximately 5 feet 11 inches, according to WSUPD.
On Thursday Oct. 24, two men in a black sedan robbed a 20-year-old student on West Hancock Street and Second Avenue, the student told WSUPD. This incident occurred at approximately 12 a.m.
The men took his backpack, cellphone, keys and wallet, WSUPD reports. The suspects drove southbound on Second Avenue, the student told WSUPD.
The victim described one suspect as being a black male, heavy set with a black bandana with a white pattern worn across his face with a handgun. This suspect was the driver of the vehicle.
The second suspect was a black male about 6 feet tall wearing the same bandana as the first suspect across his face. He was the passenger of the vehicle.
Officers searched the surrounding area for the suspects both nights, with no results.
If you have any information, contact WSUPD at 313-577-2222.
Jack Thomas is a correspondent for The South End. He can be reached at jack.thomas3@wayne.edu
Commented