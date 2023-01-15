Wayne State’s Department of Community Affairs hosted “A Tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.: The Economics of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Panel Discussion” at the Industry Innovation Center on Thursday.
The panel was the first in-person tribute honoring King, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced all events online in 2020. The panel kicked off WSU’s two-day tribute to King, with the formal program “Economic Freedom Through Social Justice” with keynote speaker Randy D. Williams followed on Friday.
Director of Community Affairs and event organizer Stacie Clayton said this year’s theme is economic freedom through social justice, echoing King’s infamous “I Have a Dream” speech given at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963.
“Our panelists are all practiced professionals in diversity, equity and inclusion, finance, Black business leadership and ownership and economic development,” Clayton said.
The panel discussion featured six Black industry professionals moderated by Chief Diversity Officer of Walker-Miller Energy Camille Bryant and Chief Engagement Officer of BridgeDetroit, Orlando Bailey.
Governor Bryan C. Barnhill II said the panel is fitting to celebrate King due to his focus on economic justice and equality later in life.
“I want to be abundantly clear, like Black lives, panels like this matter,” Barnhill said. “It’s incredibly important that we as a community remain steadfast in the commitment to ensure that the original intent of this holiday remains at the forefront of our public consciousness and not allow this holiday like so many others to have a distorted meaning as time progresses.”
Barnhill said celebrating King’s legacy is about more than community service and having a dream that we write down on a sheet of paper.
Co-principal and Managing Partner of Queen Lillian Development Christopher T. Jackson said WSU made an intentional commitment to his development company when they agreed to work with him, making it the best place for this conversation.
“They were intentional by saying they will take a risk for an African American developer who was bringing an African American architect Hamilton Anderson and contractor Jenkins Construction working with an African American owned bank First Independence Bank to develop a 63,000 sq. ft. office building. A $20 million project,” Jackson said.
Jackson said it’s important that large scale projects are intentional about working with minority owned businesses.
“We have the know-how, we have the talent, we have what it takes just like any other, and Dr. King knew that. We just don’t have the same playing field and access to the funding for those opportunities. That is what we need more of and we will see success in this area,” Jackson said.
Panelist and Global Senior Marketing Manager at Amazon Leadership Development Jillian Blackwell said employee resource groups are important for holding businesses accountable in regards to diversity, equity and inclusion.
“The noise was very loud during 2020 with George Floyd, and is starting to get a little silent and quiet,” Blackwell said. “You talk to different organizations but it’s not as important to them and it’s not their priority this year. If you don’t have ERG’s you’re not going to have those conversations with those leaders and say it may not be important to you because it didn't make the daily news or CNN, but it’s very important to the community.”
President of SEEL LLC Dr. E’Lois Thomas said you can find the right candidates when you’re intentional with hiring minorities — she said if there is a box the people you're finding aren’t checking, it’s important to create a training plan so they can grow into that position.
“We have a large population of African Americans in leadership roles. We all talk about intentionality, and we did that with intention because we want the population of our employees to be indicative of the population of the area it serves,” Thomas said.
Thomas said in the energy business, when sending people into the homes of the residents and the community, they’re happy to see someone who looks like them.
The panel concluded with an interview with Friday’s keynote speaker and founder of Talley and Twine, Mark S. Lee.
Theresa De Benedetti is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Theresa De Benedetti.
