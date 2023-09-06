Wayne State University Athletics will induct seven former student athletes and one former coach into its Hall of Fame Class of 2023: swimmers Joaquin Abascal Gallegos and Gloria Martinez Perez, softball player Lyndsay Butler, basketball player Mike Hollingsworth, golfer Joe Juszczyk, football player Mickey Mohner, diver Elizabeth Rawlings and former softball coach Gary Bryce.
According to Athletic Director Erika Wallace, the Hall of Fame committee gathers each year to review nominations and selects nominees who have made significant contributions during their time at WSU.
“The Hall of Fame is an important part of WSU Athletics history and it is imperative that we do not forget the legacy that these individuals have shaped for the University as a whole,” Wallace said.
Gary Bryce coached softball for 40 years at Wayne State University, and retired in the spring of 2021. The 10-Time GLIAC Coach of the Year said he’s happy to be a part of the 2023 Hall of Fame.
“It’s nice that people think enough of you and give you the opportunity to belong to the Hall of Fame,” Bryce said.
Elizabeth Rawlings was a member of WSU’s swimming & diving team from 2013-2017. She has won multiple awards throughout her years at WSU, including the 2016-17 GLIAC Female Diver of the Year and two-time CSCAA Scholar All-American First Team award. Rawlings was one of six female GLIAC winter sports student-athletes to be a recipient of a GLIAC Commissioner’s Award for academic and athletic excellence.
Rawlings said she feels grateful to be a part of the 2023 Hall of Fame.
“When I came in I had a couple goals, I wanted to win a national title, and eventually (hoped) to get into the Hall of Fame and it finally (happened) after all that hard work. I’m just super honored to be selected,” Rawlings said.
Rawlings said her favorite part about competing was showing others all of her hard work and improvement.
“I’m a very competitive person and I loved being able to put what I practiced into a meet and show that I’m here and ready to go.”
Some of the role models Rawlings said she looked up to were teammates such as Dylan Szegedi and Paige Kortman.
“Doing any sport in college is not easy,” Rawlings said, “(During) those morning practices, the days you don’t want to get up, the days you don’t want to do anything, it’s really your teammates…they’re going to be the ones that’s going to bring you up and support you.”
Bryce said some of the most rewarding moments during his 40 years of coaching were on behalf of the players.
“I think the growth and maturity of the players as a whole is really an enjoyment from a coaching standpoint,” Bryce said.
Bryce said ever since he was a child he has been involved in a variety of sports. Though he was a little disappointed he didn’t make it to the pro leagues, he said he grateful he was able to coach at WSU.
“I just really got into athletics as a kid and was fortunate to get a Wayne State job and was fairly successful at it, it was just great,” Bryce said.
A memorable moment Rawlings shared was winning the NCAA Division II national title and setting a new national record in Women’s 3m diving with a score of 555.70, surpassing the previous record of 539.35 held by Kristin Day.
During her junior year of college, Rawlings broke her hand at nationals but she ended up overcoming the injury and didn’t let it stop her from competing.
“That made me prove to myself and others that no matter what I’m just going to keep going, nothing’s going to stop me,” Rawlings said.
Moving forward in her career, Rawlings said she coaches diving now and hopes she is able to guide the young athletes she coaches in the right direction.
Bryce said he would advise future coaches to make sure they form unity within their team.
“You want the players and coaches to think the best and achieve what they can and think of it as a team sport, a unity,” Bryce said. “You have unity and if you can achieve some of that you have a good chance of being successful.”
Rawlings, Bryce and the other six 2023 inductees will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame at the induction ceremony on Oct. 6, as membership within the Hall of Fame increases to 269. The new inductees will also receive a shout-out at the Oct. 7 home football game versus Michigan Tech.
