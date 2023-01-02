Wayne State administration officials stifled student leaders’ support for Palestinian rights in 2021, according to emails The South End uncovered through a series of Freedom of Information Act requests throughout the spring and fall.
WSU limited Student Senate’s access to communicate with students through the university email listserv after blocking the group’s effort to send a statement through the listserv in support of Palestinians living under Israeli occupation in 2021. Senate previously used the listserv for political and social matters with pre-publication approval by the Dean of Students Office.
Senate publicly supported Palestinian human rights in May and June 2021 amidst a cycle of violence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories — the unrest sparked by Israeli efforts to evict Palestinians from their homes in the occupied east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, followed by a series of IDF raids on the Al Aqsa mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.
After holding several meetings to discuss the issue, Senate published a social media statement on June 2, 2021 voicing support for Palestinians living under Israeli occupation.
The 11-day Israeli bombing campaign of the Gaza strip in 2021 killed 256 Palestinians and displaced thousands and Palestinian rocket fire from Gaza killed 13 Israeli civilians. The period also saw deadly protests in the occupied West Bank and rioting across Israel.
University Censorship
Senate voted to release a statement in support of Palestinian rights at a May 27, 2021 emergency meeting. The following day, the Office of General Counsel blocked Senate from sending the statement through the university listserv, according to May 31, 2021 emails provided to TSE from a sitting senator whom TSE has agreed to keep anonymous for fear of retribution.
Former WSU General Counsel Louis Lessem informed Senate on June 1, 2021 that the listserv couldn’t be used for the Palestine statement because doing so could be perceived as viewpoint discrimination under the First Amendment on behalf of WSU, according to May 31, 2021 and June 1, 2021 emails the anonymous senator provided to TSE.
Viewpoint discrimination refers to the disparate treatment of one viewpoint over others in violation of the First Amendment.
Throughout 2020 and 2021, Senate sent out statements using the listserv in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, Indian farmers protests, the Beirut port explosion, the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and State House legislation.
WSU addressed listserv access again in the fall 2021 semester, when Strauss informed Senate at a Nov. 4, 2021 meeting that it could no longer send messages using the university listserv. However, WSU later revised the policy to determine whether Senate could send messages through the listserv on a case-by-case basis.
Concern about the frequency with which students receive emails from WSU factored in reducing Senate’s listserv access, Strauss told TSE in November 2021.
“(W)e don’t want students to think that they’re always going to get all this, what they consider, ‘junk mail’ and then no one reads these emails to the listserv,” he said. “We’ve got to keep those emails to the listserv limited so that students know they’re (the emails) important, and so that is one reason it was curtailed.”
Strauss serves as faculty advisor for Senate and as a member of the Student Newspaper Publications Board that oversees TSE.
‘Fake news sources’
President M. Roy Wilson sent an email to the campus community on June 3, 2021, rebuking Senate’s statement, which he said included “inflammatory terminology.”
“We are a university community, and we support the right to free speech. While we support the right of our students to express views important to them, I regret their use of some needlessly inflammatory terminology,” Wilson said in the email. “We must treat each other with civility and respect. Some of their words did not do that.”
Prior to the campus-wide email, Wilson consulted Mark Davidoff, CEO and president of The Fisher Group, an investment advisory firm, according to emails exchanged between them on June 2, 2021 and obtained via FOIA. The Fisher Group's services include portfolio management for individuals and small businesses.
Davidoff reached out to offer guidance on the Senate statement, according to the emails, and Wilson responded that he would call him on the following day.
Davidoff did not respond to a request for comment.
College of Nursing Dean Laurie Lauzon Clabo, who served as interim provost during this period, organized a Zoom meeting on May 28, 2021, to discuss the issue with campus officials, including Strauss, according to emails TSE obtained through a FOIA request.
Strauss informed WSU officials — including Wilson, Lessem and Clabo — on May 27, 2021 that Senate voted at its emergency meeting that day to publish a statement “that condemns Israeli for the Mideast conflict,” according to an email TSE obtained through FOIA. In the email, Strauss stated that he expected to have a copy of the statement by May 28, 2021 and would send a copy to the officials.
WSU spokesperson Matt Lockwood declined to comment on behalf of Wilson, Strauss and Clabo.
Strauss discussed his opposition to the statement in emails with Howard Lupovitch, director of the Cohn-Haddow Center for Judaic Studies at WSU, TSE learned through FOIA. Lupovitch said he found the statement problematic, taking issue with the term “ethnic cleansing” and the exclusion of Hamas, the Palestinian political party that rules the Gaza strip.
“The statement by the Student Senate last spring was fair, for the most part, and more balanced than comparable statements at other colleges and universities, with two notable exceptions,” Lupovitch said in a statement to TSE, referring to the use of ethnic cleansing and the exclusion of Hamas.
Strauss said the Senators have more to learn on the issue and relied on “fake news sources” for the statement.
“I keep reminding people that they are young and ‘this too shall pass,’’ he said.
‘SILENCING OUR VOICES’
Senator at Large Zaynah Jadallah said she was opposed to how administration handled this issue. She felt their actions discriminated against Palestinian students and demonstrated a mischaracterization of the reality of Israeli occupation.
“They’re putting their personal opinions and political views into it and it’s silencing our voices,” she said. “So I think they should let all voices be heard at Wayne State and all identities be represented.”
Jadallah is of Palestinian descent and lived in the occupied West Bank for 12 years, which influences her views on this issue, she said. She advocates for Palestinian rights as part of her work on the Senate Middle East, North African and South Asia initiative.
“We are trying to build a community that can stand behind us to talk about our own issues and we can take charge in that,” Jadallah said.
University officials should meet with Palestinian students in a public forum to hear their perspectives and concerns, Jadallah said.
“It’s time for them to see us as adults, as university students that know what they’re talking about and then they should meet with us, have a conversation with us about our issues, about what we need,” she said.
TSE has filed additional FOIA requests and will continue reporting on this issue.
Jenna Prestininzi is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at jennap@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Jenna Prestininzi.
Commented