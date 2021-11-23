The Warrior Pharmacy sponsored Wayne State esports’ first virtual Valorant tournaments, which were held on Friday and Saturday.
Valorant is a tactical shooter video game, according to its website. Valorant contains 15 different characters that have special abilities and roles, said Josh Arnold, WSU esports Valorant team captain.
“They do a good job with skill based matchmaking and not putting you up against tough opposition, but it’s definitely very fast paced,” Arnold said. “It can be slow at times but there's a lot going on as far as abilities and stuff like that.”
Eight teams of five participated on Friday and three finalist teams returned Saturday. The finalists competed for a cash prize of $250 for first place, $100 for second place, and $50 for third place.
Arnold said that the sponsorship from the Warrior Pharmacy made the tournament possible.
“It was our first (Valorant) tournament for a cash prize and the Warrior Pharmacy was kind enough to sponsor this tournament,” Arnold said. “So we were super grateful for them.”
Warrior Pharmacy Owner Mike Nabolsi said that he started competing in esports when he was in college and has seen the gaming community grow since then.
“Esports wasn’t like this when I started competing 10 to 12 years ago. Esports now is like a whole different beast,” Nabolsi said. “The gaming community in the competitive scene is so tight knit. Everybody looks out for each other and gamers in general have each other's backs.”
Each Valorant team had two players higher ranked, known as diamond rank, and the rest of the team was lower ranked, said Nolan Klisch, WSU esports Valorant team member.
“We had our own special rule for the tournament, that anyone above diamond had to play a different role, so that would be on Saturday that took effect because there was anyone that could join from the school we wanted to make it fair,” Klisch said.
Certain regulations were included in the tournaments for the first time, Arnold said.
“Each team for every game got to ban one agent that they thought could be useful to eliminate from the game,” Arnold said. “We have not done this before. It was actually something the other captain suggested and I thought it was a really good idea. Essentially when you’re picking a team composition, you want to make sure that it has each of every role.”
Many of the Valorant teams had to switch players due to time conflicts, which affected gameplay. The tournaments lasted until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
“It was time constraint honestly,” Klisch said. “One of the teams had to have a few players switched out but it was our first tournament. So I guess you kind of expect that kind of thing.”
To combat these challenges, the brackets were released a week before game dates were set in the WSU esports Discord.
Klisch said that his team, who planned on playing competitively, focused on communication and practicing ahead of time.
“I got to get my guys together and have a few games with them before. Not even just for strategy but to just get to know them and have it be less awkward,” Klisch said. “I would like to say the top five teams probably did.”
WSU esports Valorant team member Tim Bui said his team performed well, though they had limited time to prepare.
“We had trouble getting the fifth man (team member) and when we did get the fifth man we really only practiced for an hour before the tournament started,” Bui said. “I believe it applied more pressure.”
Klisch said that he hopes these tournaments bring more engagement with the WSU esports Valorant team.
“If you’re interested in the game, don’t be afraid to just come to the Discord and say hi or try to get involved because we really just had a lot of fun playing together,” Klisch said.
Bui is a member of the second place winning team and Arnold is a member of the third place winning team.
Shawntay Lewis is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at hg6765@wayne.edu.
